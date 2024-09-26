Is Imavov sexiest male fighter of all time?

"Im straight guy but..."Im straight guy but Imavov is eye candy even for me. Well over 6ft tall and muscular bull like guy. Perfect hair too. Its between him and Rockhold.
View attachment 1064375
Im straight guy but Imavov is eye candy even for me. Well over 6ft tall and muscular bull like guy. Perfect hair too. Its between him and Rockhold.
View attachment 1064375
Luke has no headshot that wouldn't beat that one, no hoe moe.Im straight guy but Imavov is eye candy even for me. Well over 6ft tall and muscular bull like guy. Perfect hair too. Its between him and Rockhold.
View attachment 1064375