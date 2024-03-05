is ilia's wrestling legit or is he another Justin Gaethje

clownkiller
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2022
- Messages
- 111
- Reaction score
- 113
if his wrestling is as legit as people claim it to be then guys we have a potential goat of the featherweight division
the kind of striking he has and maybe great wrestling i don't see none of the current fighters beating him
kid is gonna be next megastar of ufc
what you guys think
the kind of striking he has and maybe great wrestling i don't see none of the current fighters beating him
kid is gonna be next megastar of ufc
what you guys think