is ilia's wrestling legit or is he another Justin Gaethje

In his earlier fights and training footage, there's certainly a trend of him being able to execute upper body takedowns and throws very well, technically sound. Which is his background, Greco Roman. But with guys like Mark Madsen, Shinobu Ota and Mihran Harutyunyan all being Olympic Silver medalists in Greco and not really making it far in MMA, you gotta think. We haven't really seen Ilias ability to set up takedowns, fence wrestle, transition in on shots from openings in striking etc. Nor do we really know how his cardio holds up. His grappling on the mat does seem good though.



I really want to see the Evloev fight, it'd answer some of these questions about his wrestling and cardio if he doesn't spark him early.