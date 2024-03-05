is ilia's wrestling legit or is he another Justin Gaethje

if his wrestling is as legit as people claim it to be then guys we have a potential goat of the featherweight division

the kind of striking he has and maybe great wrestling i don't see none of the current fighters beating him

kid is gonna be next megastar of ufc

what you guys think
 
Depends on who you ask. People insist it is the elite of the elite, despite the fact that we barely really see it in the UFC.

To be honest, I don't know what to make of it yet. In before someone tells me, "but bro, he ragdolled and submitted highschool wrestler bjj guy bryce mitchell!"

Yeah, he did, after rocking him bad and knocking him down. I don't know what topuria's wrestling looks like at the highest level of the sport yet. I'm sure people will tell me I'm dumb though and he's been wrestling since he was a child and it's his strongest skillset!......I'm waiting to see it against opponents worth a damn.
 
Not many who are going to truely test it at FW aside from Evloev. If you watch his earlier fights he goes to the ground more. Obviously it was against lesser competition but he has pretty good control from the top.
 
In his earlier fights and training footage, there's certainly a trend of him being able to execute upper body takedowns and throws very well, technically sound. Which is his background, Greco Roman. But with guys like Mark Madsen, Shinobu Ota and Mihran Harutyunyan all being Olympic Silver medalists in Greco and not really making it far in MMA, you gotta think. We haven't really seen Ilias ability to set up takedowns, fence wrestle, transition in on shots from openings in striking etc. Nor do we really know how his cardio holds up. His grappling on the mat does seem good though.

I really want to see the Evloev fight, it'd answer some of these questions about his wrestling and cardio if he doesn't spark him early.
 
I agree with all of that. Beyond that, I want to see how he reacts to being put on the back foot, but that's a different discussion.
 
Volk should have, and if he gets the rematch maybe he'll try. But yeah, the amount of wrestlers at FW these days are slim.

I have seen all of topuria's fights, and like husky said, he showed good fundamentals, but the guys he was facing were really sloppy.

I need to see more.
 
