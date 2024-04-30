Media Is Ian Machado a Weeboo but for Brazil?

Pechan

Pechan

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 3, 2021
Messages
6,190
Reaction score
12,280
Weeboo for those that will pretend not to know what it is, its a non Japanese person obsessed with Japanese culture, they were also called Japanophiles back in the old days.

Ian Machado seems to be obsessed with Brazilian culture, he pretty much moved there and is now part of the legendary Chute Boxe Vale Tudo academy and even has portuguese subs in his social media videos



And lets be honest, no matter what bullshit story he came up with about his stepson, if his wife name was Smith, he is not fucking taking it...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Rumored UFC 301 may have a co-main "everyone is going to love"
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
Dana's Conscience
Dana's Conscience
Substance Abuse
Sean Brady Wants Ian Machado Fight Next, and Why He Rubs Fighters the Wrong Way: "Real Ones Don't Like That Sh**.'
Replies
12
Views
933
Tapatio
Tapatio

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,325
Messages
55,482,891
Members
174,788
Latest member
nicenhot

Share this page

Back
Top