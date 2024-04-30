Weeboo for those that will pretend not to know what it is, its a non Japanese person obsessed with Japanese culture, they were also called Japanophiles back in the old days.



Ian Machado seems to be obsessed with Brazilian culture, he pretty much moved there and is now part of the legendary Chute Boxe Vale Tudo academy and even has portuguese subs in his social media videos







And lets be honest, no matter what bullshit story he came up with about his stepson, if his wife name was Smith, he is not fucking taking it...