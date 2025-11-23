Is Ian Garry executing the striking version of L&P?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
32,979
Reaction score
52,545
He is undeniably a top WW, but his performances are so unremarkable. He did manage to stop Rodriguez, but it's been lackluster decision wins since. It isn't even cool distance management, point-fighting like Wonderboy's striking. Garry just does enough, gets on his bike, side kicks, leg kicks, some stance switching and blitzes/combinations with little power behind them. Strategically, he's one of the smartest fighters in the division. He has length, dexterity, some good speed, but man, he just does enough. The results are there, but the performances leave much to be desired. Belal, of all people, was the more exciting fighter here, and feels like he could have done more if it was 5 rounds.

Since the Rodriguez fight, he's had some really competitive, even fights, a couple he could have lost, was damn near KO'd by Prates in a fight he was cruising, and had some really unremarkable performances (like Magny; Ian joined Seth Baczynski and Michael Chiesa as the only fighters who've beaten Magny without a finish). He just has a knack for making fights, despite being overwhelmingly on the feet, pretty boring, sparring matches. Shavkat is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, and Ian even managed to make a fight with him boring (only time Shavkat has gone to decision as well).
 
He reminds me of Ank. Undeniably beats most of his division but rarely in a one-sided decisive way.
 
he's a cardio kickboxer who doesnt sit on his punches, it's all arm punching no torque at all

cant hurt nobody
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Rdude92
The takedown def stats of Ian Garry looks good tbh
2
Replies
23
Views
523
cburm
cburm
Rdude92
Ian Garry deserves the title shot over the rest
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
pamirec
pamirec
ExitLUPin
As unremarkable and cringe as he is, Ian Garry is a legit top talent
Replies
0
Views
100
ExitLUPin
ExitLUPin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,157
Messages
58,485,024
Members
176,049
Latest member
YouKnowJman

Share this page

Back
Top