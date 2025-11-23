Is Ian Garry executing the striking version of L&P?

He is undeniably a top WW, but his performances are so unremarkable. He did manage to stop Rodriguez, but it's been lackluster decision wins since. It isn't even cool distance management, point-fighting like Wonderboy's striking. Garry just does enough, gets on his bike, side kicks, leg kicks, some stance switching and blitzes/combinations with little power behind them. Strategically, he's one of the smartest fighters in the division. He has length, dexterity, some good speed, but man, he just does enough. The results are there, but the performances leave much to be desired. Belal, of all people, was the more exciting fighter here, and feels like he could have done more if it was 5 rounds.



Since the Rodriguez fight, he's had some really competitive, even fights, a couple he could have lost, was damn near KO'd by Prates in a fight he was cruising, and had some really unremarkable performances (like Magny; Ian joined Seth Baczynski and Michael Chiesa as the only fighters who've beaten Magny without a finish). He just has a knack for making fights, despite being overwhelmingly on the feet, pretty boring, sparring matches. Shavkat is one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, and Ian even managed to make a fight with him boring (only time Shavkat has gone to decision as well).