Is Henry Cejudo the Worst Double Champ in UFC history?

So there have been 5 fighters who have simultaneously been champions in 2 divisions:
1. Connor, the first to do it, and some will say the worst as he never defended the belt, but he gets bonus for being the biggest star in the world at the time and also being the first to do it in the UFC.
2. Dan Henderson in pride. Absolute legend, and underrated legend who always falls short of the GOAT list and is overlooked.
3. DC, legend, defends at both belts and a good way for his career to escape the shadow of his big brother Jon Jones.
4. Amanda Nunes, it's only WMMA, but she is the GOAT in that and Justin Trudeau favorite fighter.
5. Cejudo, Despite defending the belt in both divisions, he retired before he could get any traction. Some say he ducked yan. When he came back 4 years later he can't win and seems to be a can. He screwed up his legacy with the quick retirement and some will debate if he is even HOF. Most would say he can't even beat anyone in the current FLW top 5.

Other Double Champs:
1. BJ Penn. A maverick and pioneer of the modern mma fighting style. One of the first to excel in all aspects of MMA.
2. GSP - Recognized as the absolute GOAT
3. Jon Jones - Definite mount rushmore, top 3 all time easy
4. Alex P - the modern p4p #1. Possibly 3 division champ. The face of the UFC post covid era.
5. Ilia Top - Modern p4p top 3 with alex and islam. One of the top faces of the UFC post covid era.

I think the fact cejudo was a simultaneous double champ and defended both belts yet people question if he is HOF answers my question. He is the worst champ champ in UFC history. He really ruined his legacy with his retirement. But by retiring it saved him from being exposed as I doubt anyone thinks he could have beat Figuerdo, Pantoja, Kai Kai, Moreno or Royval at Flw.
 
Meathead Jock said:
I would call him arguably the best for the defenses.

GSP is a legend and top 2-3 for single division champions but id argue the weakest double champ because his second belt over Bisping felt like a gift.
A WW fighting a career LHW for the belt felt like a gift to you?
 
He admitted Khabib would beat Alex Pereira after seeing current Khabib destroy much bigger guys.

What else is there to say.
 
b00tysweat said:
A WW fighting a career LHW for the belt felt like a gift to you?
I wouldnt call Bisping a career LHW he was one in the minor leagues. Once he got to the UFC he stayed one because TUF isn't a good format for big weight cutters and why switch weight classes right after winning TUF?
Bisping's UFC LHW career:

Beat:
Elvis Sinosic 8-11
Matt Hammill 13-8 (12-9 if you don't count the Jones win)
Eric Schafer 15-8 (3-6 in the UFC)
Josh Haynes 17-11 (0-3 in the UFC)

Lost to:
Rashad Evans


---------

Bisping had 24 fights in the UFC at WW and many more years there, so not sure why you refer to him as a career LHW.

Bisping was 39 at the time GSP beat him and was mostly a striker. With GSP vacating right away I don't really respect his second belt. Best WW of all time though so I'm not bashing him, I like GSP.

If you win a fight with a style matchup that favors you without winning fights at the weight class ahead of time and then never defend that belt, it's the weakest double champ status in my opinion.
 
the worst and also
hes not the self claimed greatest combat sports athelete anymore - thats poatens title .
 
There's a clip that went around. Khabib and mostly Ali's guys at a table. The video is about Khabib explaing why he'd rather win Olympic gold in Judo over Wrestling.

Before the conversation comes round to that Henry is like a child at the table hanging on Khabibs shoulder essentially pleading with him to say that he (Henry) is the greatest combat athlete or all time, it seems kind of Jokey at first, but Henry literally won't move the conversation along until he forces Khabib to say it, lol.
 
