Is Henry Cejudo the Worst Double Champ in UFC history?

So there have been 5 fighters who have simultaneously been champions in 2 divisions:

1. Connor, the first to do it, and some will say the worst as he never defended the belt, but he gets bonus for being the biggest star in the world at the time and also being the first to do it in the UFC.

2. Dan Henderson in pride. Absolute legend, and underrated legend who always falls short of the GOAT list and is overlooked.

3. DC, legend, defends at both belts and a good way for his career to escape the shadow of his big brother Jon Jones.

4. Amanda Nunes, it's only WMMA, but she is the GOAT in that and Justin Trudeau favorite fighter.

5. Cejudo, Despite defending the belt in both divisions, he retired before he could get any traction. Some say he ducked yan. When he came back 4 years later he can't win and seems to be a can. He screwed up his legacy with the quick retirement and some will debate if he is even HOF. Most would say he can't even beat anyone in the current FLW top 5.



Other Double Champs:

1. BJ Penn. A maverick and pioneer of the modern mma fighting style. One of the first to excel in all aspects of MMA.

2. GSP - Recognized as the absolute GOAT

3. Jon Jones - Definite mount rushmore, top 3 all time easy

4. Alex P - the modern p4p #1. Possibly 3 division champ. The face of the UFC post covid era.

5. Ilia Top - Modern p4p top 3 with alex and islam. One of the top faces of the UFC post covid era.



I think the fact cejudo was a simultaneous double champ and defended both belts yet people question if he is HOF answers my question. He is the worst champ champ in UFC history. He really ruined his legacy with his retirement. But by retiring it saved him from being exposed as I doubt anyone thinks he could have beat Figuerdo, Pantoja, Kai Kai, Moreno or Royval at Flw.