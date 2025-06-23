Is head crushing legal in MMA?

I've seen plenty videos of strongmen and rock climbers crushing watermelons, metal objects, whatever with their bare hands.



Makes me wonder if this was allowed in fighting, everyone would be scared of getting controlled on the ground?



People like Oliveira who comfortably lie on their back, like this is some sort of homo-erotic game.



If head-crushing was allowed, as soon you take someone's back, their head would be crushed inward like the submarine in the Mariana trenches.



No more wrestling around waiting for a rear-naked choke, or ground and pound that fails because no one knows how to do it properly like Ngannou.



------



Speaking of which, if illegal moves were allowed in MMA, I would imagine we would have more exciting fights and also different champions.



MMA, is totally not representative of what would happen in a real fight,

whent there are crotch kicks, eye gouging, mouth tearing, ear rips, double frontal neck choke to death.



------



Thoughts?

Would you allow someone to squeeze your head until implosion?