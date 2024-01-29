Is Harrison -Rousey 2.0?

Vampire life

Vampire life

Aug 16, 2020
4,355
3,679
Sure seems like it.
I’ve never seen Harrison on her feet for more than one minute without a clinch or a td attempt

During that minute on her feet , I’ve seen her get cracked

I say she gets smoked and PFL lost 2 million dollars for her “championships”
 
Rousey relied solely on her judo to get wins and failed to develop other aspects of her game. Kayla has been working relentlessly to become more rounded without forgetting her grappling.

Kayla can’t strike but a lot of grapplers can’t. Instead of following in love with her hands she has worked on her wrestling/grappling and has wide variety of TDs and knows who to set them up.

I think she gives most girl in 135 problems and even captures the belt but I don’t think she will be a dominant champion.

That said Kayla having women that can actually challenge her in 135 is better for the division than her slaughtering everyone
 
I'm a huge fan of Kayla, but I honestly can't judge how well she stacks up compared to Ronda. I'm really curious to see what other people say about it.
 
Her striking is passable for someone that was a straight grappler. It's better than Ronda's. As long as she fights smart, a lot of girls aren't going to be able to stop her grappling. Holly is a good first test.
 
I dont know if anyone could have worse boxing skills at that level than Rousey.
 
She's definitely a bit more well rounded, I'm more concerned about how the fuck she makes 135 lol.
 
