is gsp over fitch the most dominant performance in the history of mma?

the khamzat-ddp fight for some reason made me think of gsp and fitch, so i went back and watched and Jesus Christ


how the fuck did gsp dominate and beat the hell up of such a accomplished grappler like fitch? the beatdown was even worse than i remembered

i dont know fitch didnt get finished in that fight, that was really PRIME georges

the best grappler in ufc history
 
It's been awhile since I watched GSP vs Fitch, but when I think of absolute skill dominance in a fight between two top guys, I think Big Nog vs Dan Henderson II.

Big Nog was as relaxed as if he was teaching a seminar... and it looked like it, because that was a clinic.
 
That’s a good one. Fedor-Herring comes to mind also.
 
I can't call that one most dominant because Fedor did a diving-punch to the canvas and might have hurt his own hand as Herring crawled out of the ring. I don't think Nog was endangered in any way.

(Kidding, that's another great example.)
 
Another one is Rich Franklin vs Loiseau, that fight was ridiculous lol, Loiseau was a complete and utter punching bag for the entire fight, even though the judges gave it 50-43 for Franklin.. I think that doesn't tell the story, I would give that fight 50-40 for Franklin, it was painful to watch.

That fight totally ended Loiseau's career, he could never recover from that, it would have been a billion times better if he just got choked out in like 50 seconds, that beating took his soul.
 
That fight is under appreciated especially since it gives some insight into Fedor’s downhill slide.

Fedor didn’t just “come to the US and lose to real fighters”, but he had declined so much he lost to 2 fighters that Nog outclassed in Pride.
 
Cain vs Bigfoot. Though you’re probably thinking long term domination, but that’s how you ground and pound.
 
