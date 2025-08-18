is gsp over fitch the most dominant performance in the history of mma?

mister piscadinha
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2022
- Messages
- 2,168
- Reaction score
- 3,044
the khamzat-ddp fight for some reason made me think of gsp and fitch, so i went back and watched and Jesus Christ
how the fuck did gsp dominate and beat the hell up of such a accomplished grappler like fitch? the beatdown was even worse than i remembered
i dont know fitch didnt get finished in that fight, that was really PRIME georges
the best grappler in ufc history
how the fuck did gsp dominate and beat the hell up of such a accomplished grappler like fitch? the beatdown was even worse than i remembered
i dont know fitch didnt get finished in that fight, that was really PRIME georges
the best grappler in ufc history