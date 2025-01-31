Is Grant Dawson the Dumbest fighter on the roster other than Mitchell?

I don't know if anyone saw this interview because dawson is an irrelevant can, but it's easily the most deluded interview I've ever seen. He says moicano dropped islam even though no punches landed and that moicano would beat islam with a full camp. He also says if he had a funny-sounding name like Islam or other dagestanis then he wouldn't be called boring even though he is objectively a boring npc fighter. It's a massive cope fest and embarrassing to watch



