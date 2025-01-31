  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is Grant Dawson the Dumbest fighter on the roster other than Mitchell?

I don't know if anyone saw this interview because dawson is an irrelevant can, but it's easily the most deluded interview I've ever seen. He says moicano dropped islam even though no punches landed and that moicano would beat islam with a full camp. He also says if he had a funny-sounding name like Islam or other dagestanis then he wouldn't be called boring even though he is objectively a boring npc fighter. It's a massive cope fest and embarrassing to watch

 
He sounds stupid, thanks for the heads up, mate, I'll be sure not to watch! 👍
 
conor-mc-gregor-who-the-fook-is-that-guy.gif
 
Him and Moicano are best friends and training partners. It's no different than the AKA guys always telling crazy stories about their friends.

If dawson was a dagestani, he would still be boring indeed, but he'd have a bigger fanbase at least lol.
 
Grant Dawson sounds like Alan Turing next to Bryce Mitchell.

Kinda looks like him too actually

Screen_Shot_2020-09-07_at_12.14.30_PM_big.png
 
idk about that, evloev doesn't have a big fanbase and I think he's more exciting than dawson
 
Nothing he said was that crazy other than overrating Moicano’s performance, which is because they’re friends.

Weird thread
 
11 UFC fight 6 finishes STFU
 
