Is Grant Dawson better and more promotable than everyone thinks?

On a 3 fight win streak currently coming off a win over Diego Ferreira, 11-1-1 overall in the UFC with 6 finishes. Tied for tenth most top control all time in the UFC and poised to move into the top 5 of that with another win.
No one gets up from under this guy, you either catch him cold at the start like Bobby Green did or get smothered and destroyed.

UFC might be missing the boat on this one, all American wrestler in a time where the UFC desperately needs American stars, he also seems like a wholesome guy where they won’t have to do a lot of PR, he won’t be a piece of shit like Jon Jones. UFC need to get over there bitter feelings and feed this guy someone in the top 10 like Beneil.

Not saying he’s a future champ with Ilia around but the division is aging out rapidly and I think there’s some serious potential here
 
