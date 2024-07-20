Is Golfing big in Europe or Asia?

There's not a single state in the US, where you can't find places to Golf.
You could get lost in Bumfuck, Nowhere USA and still see golf courses from miles away.
There's indoor golf, outdoor golf, golfing in the city, golfing in the country, kiddie golf, animal golf, disney golf, putt putt golf, golfing in restaurants, golfing in bars, golfing in nightclubs, you name it!
Soon there'll be golfing in 7-11

The culture of golfing cannot be avoided in the US. It's as common as seeing the McDonald's arch.
Is it like this anywhere else in the world?
 
Golf is big in Europe and Asia. It did originate from Europe, and the Ryder cup is a huge deal. Now I don't think the participation rate is as big as the US because of the higher population density and less land.

In Asia it's becoming more popular but it's still a high class niche sport. I've played in Asia ten plus years ago, and it's a true country club experience with caddies and pristine locker rooms. It was also huge in Japan in the 80s.

GNeaFr1WQAAFMJ6.jpg:large
 
Pretty much.

My dad’s 68 and plays a couple of times a week in the summer.

Can’t do that at that age with more physical sports.
 
of course its big in europe. ryders cup. st andrews.

pls dont be noob about it.
 
golf seems very hit or miss, even among the elite. some love it while others couldn't care less about it.
 
When I holiday in Hawaii I see a lot of Japanese with golf clubs
 
KungFuFoo said:
of course its big in europe. ryders cup. st andrews.

pls dont be noob about it.
I'm not talking about professional golfers.
I'm talking about your neighbors and the people you don't like at work.

Count the number of McDonald's you see in your country
Count the number of Golf courses you see in your country.

Are both of these numbers equal or not?
 
