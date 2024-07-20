Is Golfing big in Europe or Asia?

There's not a single state in the US, where you can't find places to Golf.

You could get lost in Bumfuck, Nowhere USA and still see golf courses from miles away.

There's indoor golf, outdoor golf, golfing in the city, golfing in the country, kiddie golf, animal golf, disney golf, putt putt golf, golfing in restaurants, golfing in bars, golfing in nightclubs, you name it!

Soon there'll be golfing in 7-11



The culture of golfing cannot be avoided in the US. It's as common as seeing the McDonald's arch.

Is it like this anywhere else in the world?