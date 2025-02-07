Is God logged in?

I admittedly have not kept up with the New New Testament but there are people out here on the net saying and doing some wild things and you have to wonder if the big chief in the flight paths is keeping tabs on all this bandwidth or if he's just here for the memes. I'd have to assume he is indeed logged in, probably mass trolling the entire planet, he is in all of us after all. Or part of us. Or something. Again I didn't read the new one. But what sayeth the masses? Does God approve of your pornographic tastes, your epithets shouted under aliases, your admissions of deeds you haven't confessed to your Priest? Have at it then.