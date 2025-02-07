  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is God logged in?

whocares

whocares

Clever, snappy quip that sounds sophisticated
@Brown
Joined
Dec 10, 2022
Messages
2,597
Reaction score
4,357
I admittedly have not kept up with the New New Testament but there are people out here on the net saying and doing some wild things and you have to wonder if the big chief in the flight paths is keeping tabs on all this bandwidth or if he's just here for the memes. I'd have to assume he is indeed logged in, probably mass trolling the entire planet, he is in all of us after all. Or part of us. Or something. Again I didn't read the new one. But what sayeth the masses? Does God approve of your pornographic tastes, your epithets shouted under aliases, your admissions of deeds you haven't confessed to your Priest? Have at it then.
 
whocares said:
I admittedly have not kept up with the New New Testament but there are people out here on the net saying and doing some wild things and you have to wonder if the big chief in the flight paths is keeping tabs on all this bandwidth or if he's just here for the memes. I'd have to assume he is indeed logged in, probably mass trolling the entire planet, he is in all of us after all. Or part of us. Or something. Again I didn't read the new one. But what sayeth the masses? Does God approve of your pornographic tastes, your epithets shouted under aliases, your admissions of deeds you haven't confessed to your Priest? Have at it then.
Click to expand...
<Fedor23>
 
Jesus is inside of you.

But if he doesn't finish soon and get back to the yard work, I'm going to tell his jefe.
 
I mean, he was, but they changed to 2 step verification and he just said, "Fuck it!"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Carrotman23
The God Egg delivered
Replies
12
Views
375
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,007
Messages
56,866,536
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top