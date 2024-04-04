Is Germaine de Randamie going to be the champion again?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
1,990
Reaction score
2,728
I know she's been off for like 3 years -she had a baby and everything- and she is almost 40 now, but she still has beat the current champ of her division and the #1 ranked (formee champ, she also has beat Holly Holm.

The only person she couldn't beat was Nunes, but as far as I remember she was piecing Nunes up on her feet and Nunes had to start wrestling her to a boring decision win. But Anyways Nunes is gonw now and De Randamie is back this saturdays, she is taking on Norma Dumont so whay do you guys think? She would the champion again?
 
I hope not she is a terrible fighter and gave the belt up to avoid fighting Cyborg. She should not have been allowed to return to the UFC
<{1-8}>
 
Well she would absolutely destroy Pennington, but that isn’t really saying much. If she beats Dumont she has a good shot at getting the title again.
 
She might make it to a title fight but she's probably too old & Kayla Harrison would completely manhandle her if they cross paths
 
200w.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,284
Messages
55,343,898
Members
174,751
Latest member
WossamottaU

Share this page

Back
Top