Is Germaine de Randamie going to be the champion again?

I know she's been off for like 3 years -she had a baby and everything- and she is almost 40 now, but she still has beat the current champ of her division and the #1 ranked (formee champ, she also has beat Holly Holm.



The only person she couldn't beat was Nunes, but as far as I remember she was piecing Nunes up on her feet and Nunes had to start wrestling her to a boring decision win. But Anyways Nunes is gonw now and De Randamie is back this saturdays, she is taking on Norma Dumont so whay do you guys think? She would the champion again?