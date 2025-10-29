Is Gane the worst thing to happen to the UFC Heavyweight Division?

- Can’t finish any fights with his bland point fighting style unless it’s clubbing shots to the back of the head usually set up by eye pokes.


- Diva accepting fights wouldn’t fight Tom coming up and the UFC steers all wrestlers like Blaydes and Almeida away from him.

- Supposed to be the man to dethrone Ngannou before his UFC contract expires… wets the bed and gets manhandled for the last three rounds allowing Francis to leave with the belt

- Gifted another HW title fight against the GOAT Jon Jones and easily gets folded in a minute allowing Jones to leave with the HW belt. Once against delegitimizing the division.

- Rematches striker Volkov to build back up, but gets manhandled and proceeds to get a robbery decision which Dana even admitted. Derailing a real contender.

-Gifted yet another title shot against Tom this time, and lands his patent face push to eye gouge completely destroying the card and once again the HW division.

Now company man Tom’s stuck with the bill, Cyril remains the eternal choke artist, Jon has no interest or returning to that circus, other contenders like Blaydes, Volkov, and Almeida are eliminating each other and kept far away protected Gan… crazy times.



Whole division looks like one big satire skit lol.
 
