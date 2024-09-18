Is Fedor really ahead Randy Couture in MMA history?

I'm not discuting who was the better fighter (I'm sure it was Fedor) but if we analyze popularity, importance to their respective organizations and sport and achievements there will be many arguments in favor of Fedor?



Randy Couture big titles: 2x LHW UFC champion 3x HW champion with 3 defenses

Fedor big titles: HW Pride champion, 3 defenses



Randy resume better fighters: Liddell, Vitor (2x), Tito,

Fedor resume better fighters: Mirko, Big Nog (2x), Hunt



Randy finished three of these four fights and Fedor only one



In favor of Fedor he was not beaten in his prime and was way more dominating than Couture. But the double title account a lot IMO and Randy was an more popular face