Is Fedor really ahead Randy Couture in MMA history?

DanDragon Machi

DanDragon Machi

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
641
Reaction score
278
I'm not discuting who was the better fighter (I'm sure it was Fedor) but if we analyze popularity, importance to their respective organizations and sport and achievements there will be many arguments in favor of Fedor?

Randy Couture big titles: 2x LHW UFC champion 3x HW champion with 3 defenses
Fedor big titles: HW Pride champion, 3 defenses

Randy resume better fighters: Liddell, Vitor (2x), Tito,
Fedor resume better fighters: Mirko, Big Nog (2x), Hunt

Randy finished three of these four fights and Fedor only one

In favor of Fedor he was not beaten in his prime and was way more dominating than Couture. But the double title account a lot IMO and Randy was an more popular face
 
Last edited:
Human Bass said:
Naaaah, Fedor had waaaay stronger aura.

Also a bit or mmath, but Couture lost against Big Nog while Fedor dominated him multiple times
Click to expand...


How does a loss to Matt Matrione factor into your Mmath equation?
 
DanDragon Machi said:
I'm not discuting who was the better fighter (I'm sure it was Fedor) but if we analyze popularity, importance to their respective organizations and sport and achievements there will be many arguments in favor of Fedor?

Randy Couture big titles: 2x LHW UFC champion 3x HW champion with 3 defenses
Fedor big titles: HW Pride champion, 3 defenses

Randy resume better fighters: Liddell, Vitor (2x), Tito,
Fedor resume better fighters: Mirko, Big Nog (2x), Hunt

Randy finished three of these four fights and Fedor only one

In favor of Fedor he was not beaten in his prime and was way more dominating than Couture. But the double title account a lot IMO and Randy was an more popular face
Click to expand...
IMHO, by all accounts, you are wrong.
Fedor was far more popular than Randy. Only not in US.
He is friends with Putin. He is probably still more popular.... more ...adored (yes, far better word) far more than Randy!

Both were great, and it was a travesty we didn't get to see that fight!
 
I wish that matchup could have came to fruition. That would have been the biggest fight for that era, in my opinion.
 
Randy lost to Ricco Rodriguez, Vitor, Barnett, Chuck twice in his prime. (I'm considering the losses to Lesnar and Nog post prime)

It's not even close, really.

And worldwide Fedor is probably more well known.
 
Back when they were both prime, Randy was more susceptible to ko's sp I think prime Fedor would bad gotten the to victory. Randy would try to clinch and use the dirty boxing and Fedor would have used this to take him down and ground and pound him for the TKO victory. Handy was a tough SOB so I think he would have absorbed a ton of punishment before being stopped.
 
Fedor > Randy

Randi was shook just standing next to him.

Fedor Emelianenko vs. Randy Couture Staredown on Make a GIF
 
Fedor had a longer career and had better high points imo. Back in Randy's day, the UFC's esteemed HW was Sylvia and Fedor made that dude look like a can.

That being said, I feel like more people know about Fedor today than Randy, I could be wrong though.
 
You're fighting a losing battle trying to objectively argue Fedor on Sherdog in regardless to anything non-GOAT standing related. And even then it's pretty iffy as his fans will invent all sorts of make belief there too even if regardless everybody pretty much agrees he's in the top 5.

Of course Randy is the more important fighter in MMA history. It's an objectively silly question. Pride was not and has never been a more important organization for MMA's rise in popularity to today.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,606
Messages
56,206,240
Members
175,109
Latest member
Ronaldbattle93

Share this page

Back
Top