Is fat an advantage in a street fight?

I know this is a dumb fucking thread I’m scraping the bottom of the bro science barrel here
I was just hoping with my lil bro. Not the one whooped on last month
I’m lean now, but I didn’t lose any muscle.. i used to bully him with just hand checking. Could clothesline him out of the paint. Just having that extra weight. Now I have to plant my feet
Discuss. Or don’t
