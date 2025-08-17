  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is fat an advantage in a street fight?

I know this is a dumb fucking thread I’m scraping the bottom of the bro science barrel here

I was just hoping with my lil bro. Not the one whooped on last month

I’m lean now, but I didn’t lose any muscle.. i used to bully him with just hand checking. Could clothesline him out of the paint. Just having that extra weight. Now I have to plant my feet

Discuss. Or don’t
 
Dumb fucking thread.

Scraping the bottom of the barrel here.
 
All else being equal, the person with higher muscle ratio in their body composition should have an advantage, but Fedor and Mark Hunt are real so it’s hard to say
 
Here’s my logic — often times the muscle you build fr weight lifting is more slow twitch fibers

For instance — I can’t throw a tennis ball much further then i could before I started lifting.. but I can throw a basketball twice as far

I could shot put probably twice as far

So if you wanted to really be a bad motherfucker (which I mean who cares? This is all moot ).. but would you do better with a body builder physique and not much explosiveness or just take it all the way and get up to 240 30% bodyfat? Now you can at least get some use out of all that extra muscle
 
I think so. It gives you more cushion and protection everywhere. A lot of fat guys are strong. Also, there's Daniel Cormier, Roy Nelson, Mark Hunt, and other good fat fighters.
 
Fat guys tend to also have a lot of muscle in their legs and core b/c they gotta carry all that fat around all the time. Plus of course weight is a factor. Look at O linemen and interior D linemen.
 
Mass in general is an advantage. Fat guys build strength carrying around all that fat.
 
Sort of.

I'm a large fat individual and if you can't overpower me you might have made a huge error if I grab you up or we scramble and you end up on the bottom.

But I'm also not a pro fighter or athlete and if you got those kinds of skills it's probably not going to matter if I weigh more. Think about the fuck around and find out graph but with skill/size.

Bottom line is that weight classes exist in combat sports for a reason and it is not a wise move for anyman to be picking fights with people they are giving up a lot of size to. Especially if we are talking about pounds and inches . I would bet my life that this is a lesson a lot of scrappy manlet types learn the hard way in their youth.
 
Street fight’s generally don’t last long at all so overall weight isn’t going to be as important ,explosive movement will be which gives the leaner guy an advantage in general because he’s faster and should have better balance if he’s has decent size to match the heavier fat guy , mos fat guys fall in one or go in one direction once they lunge or punch .

There’s to many variables though if someone 400 pounds fights a guy 150 pounds obviously things switch up but in general a better fit guy should have the advantages , though more overweight guys probably see more bar fights / street fights bc most people don’t mess with guys who look the part many heavy guys are better fighters and vice versa but weight itself is an advantage if one knows how to use it In general.
 
