Is Eric Nipsack no longer the next great trainer?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,739
Reaction score
3,187
After his outburst against Strickland, it seems Nipsack as lost his momentum and his fighters don’t seem to be performing well…

Once thought to be the next Greg Jackson, Nipsack could not maintain his professionalism when his known headcase fighter(Strickland) did not perform as he expected.

Seems as though if a fighter wants to up their game, they need to look outside the US for a an elite camp.

Thats a damn shame.

1749318562912.gif
 
He said with no source at all.

Can someone expand on this? Am I out of the loop?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,231
Messages
57,386,473
Members
175,688
Latest member
DorrisDelm

Share this page

Back
Top