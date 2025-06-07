Is Eric Nipsack no longer the next great trainer?

DiazSlap
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Apr 14, 2024
- Messages
- 1,739
- Reaction score
- 3,187
After his outburst against Strickland, it seems Nipsack as lost his momentum and his fighters don’t seem to be performing well…
Once thought to be the next Greg Jackson, Nipsack could not maintain his professionalism when his known headcase fighter(Strickland) did not perform as he expected.
Seems as though if a fighter wants to up their game, they need to look outside the US for a an elite camp.
Thats a damn shame.
Once thought to be the next Greg Jackson, Nipsack could not maintain his professionalism when his known headcase fighter(Strickland) did not perform as he expected.
Seems as though if a fighter wants to up their game, they need to look outside the US for a an elite camp.
Thats a damn shame.