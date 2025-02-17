F1980
The west seems to be obsessed with historical guild that they're going out of their way to find it. Remember when this happened and it was big news?
Meanwhile China is breaking records and pushing boundaries. And European countries is more worried about finding past grievances.
The world is a competition and you have to be all in, otherwise you're going to lose.
