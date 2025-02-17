  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Is empathy a weakness?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,840
Reaction score
2,277
The west seems to be obsessed with historical guild that they're going out of their way to find it. Remember when this happened and it was big news?

Meanwhile China is breaking records and pushing boundaries. And European countries is more worried about finding past grievances.

The world is a competition and you have to be all in, otherwise you're going to lose.

OcJqK66.jpeg
 
The EU has taken feelings based politics and twisted it into evil



There’s zero rational thought… They’re punishing normal citizens to protect certain groups
 
F1980 said:
The west seems to be obsessed with historical guild that they're going out of their way to find it. Remember when this happened and it was big news?

Meanwhile China is breaking records and pushing boundaries. And European countries is more worried about finding past grievances.

The world is a competition and you have to be all in, otherwise you're going to lose.

OcJqK66.jpeg
Click to expand...
You have to be reasoned. That’s the issue.

Reason balances empathy and logic.
 
Empathy is not the same thing as guilt politics. Personally, empathy is a great trait to have. But politics based on optics is never a good thing.
 
Empathy is essential to understand enemies and friends alike. If you don't have empathy AKA have emotional intelligence, you're basically dumb in half your brainpower.

Intelligence is not only logic and processing, it's the other half too - understanding and influencing other humans.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

filthybliss
International China lends a hand to the EU
2
Replies
25
Views
395
Patrick Jane
Patrick Jane
LeonardoBjj
International New Zealand raises ‘concern’ as Cook Islands prepares to sign China deal
Replies
7
Views
269
Dobymick
Dobymick

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,594
Messages
56,909,054
Members
175,454
Latest member
laila20

Share this page

Back
Top