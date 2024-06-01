Is Du Plessis/Adesanya ever going to happen?

Rhood
Just checked the UFC 305 card and nothing has been confirmed yet.
Also checked different sites, twitter, sherdog threads etc, and everything is just a rumor.
Usually rumors are typically bullshit in my opinion. Without confirmation, there's nothing tangible.
It's June now and UFC 305 is in August.
Is du Plessis pulling out of the fight against Israel for the 3rd time or what?
