Is Du Plessis/Adesanya ever going to happen?

Just checked the UFC 305 card and nothing has been confirmed yet.
Also checked different sites, twitter, sherdog threads etc, and everything is just a rumor.
Usually rumors are typically bullshit in my opinion. Without confirmation, there's nothing tangible.

It's June now and UFC 305 is in August.
Is du Plessis pulling out of the fight against Israel for the 3rd time or what?
 
Maybe next year?
98a2a227_edit_img_cover_file_17089938_1444245385_fc3b7d70-b9d1-0131-091f-1e9c5552c9fd.gif
Don't worry TS :)
 
They're probably waiting to see what Strickland can do tonight before they make anything official.
 
They'll announce it when they announce tickets for the Perth date in August.
We just did this whole thing with Leon and Belal in Manchester in July.
Dana will make a video yelling at you soon.
 
