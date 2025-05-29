Is driving with your headlights off a new 'cool' trend?

I know this might seem like a weird question, but I have noticed lately literally 1 in every 10 cars at night is being driven around with the headlights off. It's mostly Asian import 'ricer' type cars, I've noticed, so I'm guessing it's mostly young people.

Is this a cool new trend among young people or are young people just even dumber than I had imagined and they don't know how to turn them on?

Apparently I'm not the only person to notice.

Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger

Atlanta News First Investigates found out why there are suddenly more cars driving at night with their headlights or tail lights off.
Side effects of the auto feature?

My car has it, but I'm old so I rather manually do it

kimocomplex said:
Side effects of the auto feature?

My car has it, but I'm old so I rather manually do it

The articles I've read suggest it's because the dash lights up now even if your headlights are off, so people just don't realize they don't have their lights on. I find that hard to believe.
 
I thought that was the trend for people planning to murder you. I forget if was gang bangers or serial murderers though. I'm forgetting my urban legends.
 
I thought that was the trend for people planning to murder you. I forget if was gang bangers or serial murderers though. I'm forgetting my urban legends.
Yup. One time in college I met a car with its headlights off. I flashed my lights at it. The car turned around and followed me and eventually caught me and murdered me. True story.
 
Yup. One time in college I met a car with its headlights off. I flashed my lights at it. The car turned around and followed me and eventually caught me and murdered me. True story.
I hate when that happens
 
I tried it once, at 11pm after an evening shift, up a rural road close to my flat, just to see what it was like.

Turned them off and went "woooooooooo", then switched them back on.

It was tricky but not pitch black, plus there are cats eyes.
 
I thought that was the trend for people planning to murder you. I forget if was gang bangers or serial murderers though. I'm forgetting my urban legends.
Gang initiation; they'd drive with their lights off until someone flashed them, then they would pop a cap in that person.
 
Drivers who do that need to get their asses beat
 
