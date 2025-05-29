Is driving with your headlights off a new 'cool' trend?

ColemanwastheGOAT
Mar 30, 2023
I know this might seem like a weird question, but I have noticed lately literally 1 in every 10 cars at night is being driven around with the headlights off. It's mostly Asian import 'ricer' type cars, I've noticed, so I'm guessing it's mostly young people.
Is this a cool new trend among young people or are young people just even dumber than I had imagined and they don't know how to turn them on?
Apparently I'm not the only person to notice.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Atlanta News First Investigates found out why there are suddenly more cars driving at night with their headlights or tail lights off.
www.atlantanewsfirst.com
