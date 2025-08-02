  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Dricus the best kicker right now in the UFC?

dricus-du-plessis-strong-kick-n3ju19k1w256xa0c.gif

giphy-downsized.gif

6e9d952d59de29cb3cd9e887f016e6790cd03289.gifv
 
Mvp? Wonderboy? Barbosa? Buckley? Yair Rodriguez?

Dricus can't even do half the kicks these guys make look effortless.
 
Intermission said:
Underrated? He was a junior world champion in Kickboxing
Click to expand...
Yeah, I didn't say he was overrated?

He's a very good kicker who doesn't get the credit he deserves for his kicks specifically - accolades aside. People often call his style sloppy - missing the method to his madness. Its an effective tool that often gets disregarded or dismissed in conversations about him.

In short - yes, underrated.
 
Intermission said:
that has nothing to do with it... it's not an athletics contest
Click to expand...
What a stupid thing to say MMA is an athletic contest.
Dircus is very good with his kicks but there's clearly better kicking technicians in the ufc, you're premis is just silly. And all you have to say to defend this silly premise is the things that make better kickers better doesn't matter. <BC1>
 
Probably still Yair, Perriera and Topuria ultra effective calf kickers too. But they wouldn’t be able to pop those off if the threat of their hands wasn’t super dangerous
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Probably still Yair, Perriera and Topuria ultra effective calf kickers too. But they wouldn’t be able to pop those off if the threat of their hands wasn’t super dangerous
Click to expand...
If perreira is such a strong kicker as you suggest he is. Why did he resort to punching against Adesanya, whom you didnt even mention ...
 
Let's check how many fights he ended with kicks..... oh a whopping 0
Barboza: At least 5 a lot more started with it and some knees

Dricus is effective with kicks, he throws a lot. Doesn't even make the top 5 in kicking though.
 
I don't think DDP is the best kicker but he is effective. He has his own style. He isn't traditional MT/kicking. It is closer to KK karate styled kickboxing. He can kick while moving and he doesn't need space to throw the kick. Some kickers like Barboza can be jammed up. They can't kick when there isn't enough space.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,999
Messages
57,638,202
Members
175,788
Latest member
diegomorales

Share this page

Back
Top