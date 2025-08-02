Is Dricus the best kicker right now in the UFC?

Intermission
Looks pretty darn sharp to me and I know a thing or two... powerful, fast, agile. Dont see much flaws.
Underrated? He was a junior world champion in KickboxingIts an underrated part of his style for sure but if we're talking purely skill, technique, speed, power, etc. - there are superior kickers.
that has nothing to do with it... it's not an athletics contestMvp? Wonderboy? Barbosa? Buckley? Yair Rodriguez?
Dricus can't even do half the kicks these guys make look effortless.
Yeah, I didn't say he was overrated?Underrated? He was a junior world champion in Kickboxing
Yes, and it need not be prefaced with "mma". hes a strong kicker period.He's a very good kicker
What a stupid thing to say MMA is an athletic contest.that has nothing to do with it... it's not an athletics contest
If perreira is such a strong kicker as you suggest he is. Why did he resort to punching against Adesanya, whom you didnt even mention ...Probably still Yair, Perriera and Topuria ultra effective calf kickers too. But they wouldn’t be able to pop those off if the threat of their hands wasn’t super dangerous
He ruined Izzys legs in both fights.If perreira is such a strong kicker as you suggest he is. Why did he resort to punching against Adesanya, whom you didnt even mention ...
*Amateur championUnderrated? He was a junior world champion in Kickboxing
Because it isn’t just a contest of punches?If perreira is such a strong kicker as you suggest he is. Why did he resort to punching against Adesanya, whom you didnt even mention ...