Is Dricus du Plessis the best unorthodox fighter in UFC?

Been wondering about this?

He was very competitive with both Sean and Adesanya in the striking department, landing big shots and all.
Also he's not that fast but is very strong and durable plus is willing to eat punches to land his, usually more powerful punches.
Although his technique isn't all that good, he makes up for it with unpredictable shot selection, and weird angles. He has a unique rythm I guess.

I'm very impressed with this fighter, after the Izzy fight.
 
Du Plessi has cleaned out the division except for Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Chimaev he has cleaned it out. I think that fight will be interesting it is going to be 50-50 which makes it extremely interesting. If Chinaev gets passed Whittaker that would be interesting fight and none rematch for him
 
Shay Brennan said:
Been wondering about this?

He was very competitive with both Sean and Adesanya in the striking department, landing big shots and all.
Also he's not that fast but is very strong and durable plus is willing to eat punches to land his, usually more powerful punches.
Although his technique isn't all that good, he makes up for it with unpredictable shot selection, and weird angles. He has a unique rythm I guess.

I'm very impressed with this fighter, after the Izzy fight.
He's very good at being awkward and strong...much like Tony Ferguson.
He has a strong grappling base, and like you said... he's willing to walk through the fire to land his own shots...much like Tony Ferguson.

That will carry him far despite the fact that I thought he lost to Sean.
He certainly has the grit to fight the way he does...for how long?...who knows sir.
 
octagonation said:
Du Plessi has cleaned out the division out of Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Chimaev he has cleaned it out. I think that fight will be interesting it is going to be a 50-50 which makes it extremely interesting
If Chimaev beats Whittaker, which is a tough fight, that's the fight to make in my opinion.
The problem is Chimaev's travel issues.
 
Shay Brennan said:
If Chimaev beats Whittaker, which is a tough fight, that's the fight to make in my opinion.
The problem is Chimaev's travel issues.
Chimaev has no travel issues outside of maybe the US. He can fight Australia, South Africa, UAE, UK etc etc. If they wanna bring that fight to South Africa it can happen
 
Id go with Dustin Poirier or Anderson Silva for all time
 
Probably but depends on how you define unorthodox

Jiri’s Muay Thai style but adds some weirdness to it & has an insane highlight reel

If not for Alex he’d probably be considered better than Dricus but hey

Egészségére! said:
Probably but depends on how you define unorthodox

Jiri’s Muay Thai style but adds some weirdness to it & has an insane highlight reel

If not for Alex he’d probably be considered better than Dricus but hey

Jiri vs Dricus would be awesome, if Jiri can safely make the weightcut though.
Wasn't Jiri talking about moving down to 185?
 
