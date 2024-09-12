Is Dricus du Plessis the best unorthodox fighter in UFC?

Been wondering about this?



He was very competitive with both Sean and Adesanya in the striking department, landing big shots and all.

Also he's not that fast but is very strong and durable plus is willing to eat punches to land his, usually more powerful punches.

Although his technique isn't all that good, he makes up for it with unpredictable shot selection, and weird angles. He has a unique rythm I guess.



I'm very impressed with this fighter, after the Izzy fight.