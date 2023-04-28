Is Dricus Du Plessis just a better version of Derek Brunson?

Noticed a lot of similarities style wise between the two. Mainly them being big guys who are strong grapplers and have heavy top control, both have power in their hands. Brunson obviously is the more decorated wrestler but Dricus' overall game, BJJ and durability is better than Brunson's was. They both have very sus cardio as well as questionable striking and defense so unless this nose surgery drastically changed Du Plessis cardio I don't see him beating the top 3 of the division but given the lack of skill at MW he'll be a perennial top 5 gatekeeper for years to come just like his predecessor. Is this a bad take or am I on the money?
 
Similar to Brunson or not, Du Plessis has to evolve if he wants to have a long career and/or be a serious contender. Blocking punches with your face catches up, and relying on your own toughness, while admirable, is not a viable long-term strategy.
 
BjPenn2017 said:
Not even close, dude was getting smacked around by old man Brunson before he gassed, prime Brunson would’ve mopped the octagon with him.
I disagree Brunson skill wise hardly evolved as a fighter. Earlier versions of him had even worse defense and ran head first into punches
 
I don't think they are that similar other than the sloppy striking. DDP is a striker more than a grappler and Brunson is mostly a wrestler. DDP has a much better chin but his wrestling isn't nearly as good. They both seem to gas but DDP has gotten his nose fixed which could greatly improve his cardio.

DDP has a much better chin and IMO mental fortitude, Brunson seems to give up when fights aren't going his way, while DDP keeps pushing the pace till the tide turns in his favor.
 
I'm confused by the idea DuPlessis has bad cardio?
Sure he ends his fights gassed but it's because the pace is insane. Tavares has always had respectable cardio and Tavares was Dada 5000 levels of tired in their fight. DuPlessis has a pacing issue more than a cardio issue but with his pacing he's gassing and breaking people.
Brunson when he was as wild as DuPlessis before he started wrestling on his last run was more so get the KO before he gasses or die trying.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
I'm confused by the idea DuPlessis has bad cardio?
Sure he ends his fights gassed but it's because the pace is insane. Tavares has always had respectable cardio and Tavares was Dada 5000 levels of tired in their fight. DuPlessis has a pacing issue more than a cardio issue but with his pacing he's gassing and breaking people.
Brunson when he was as wild as DuPlessis before he started wrestling on his last run was more so get the KO before he gasses or die trying.
There's tons of bad takes on du plessis on here. He's one of the most misunderstood guys on the roster. People make fun of his gas tank, yet he is gassing less than his opponents, and the last round in the till and tavares fights were some of his best work. People make fun of his defense, yet he's defending himself better than his opponents. Does he get hit? Yes, but all super aggressive fighters are going to take shots.
 
It's really crazy how much opinion on DDP flipped. When he came in he was a very hyped former KSW champion who had only won by finish. People were expecting him to be future champ. Now all of sudden people think he's some mid tier can

It's crazy how quickly opinions can change
 
Dreyga Hates Alex Pereira said:
It's really crazy how much opinion on DDP flipped. When he came in he was a very hyped former KSW champion who had only won by finish. People were expecting him to be future champ. Now all of sudden people think he's some mid tier can

It's crazy how quickly opinions can change
Flashnews... people's opinions don't exist in a vacuum. They vary depending on what people see.

DuPlessis had some hype when he came in, but he showed obvious weaknesses in his fights. Bad gastank, average head movement, sloppy striking.

Of course that's gonna affect people's perception.
 
Liverkick-king56 said:
I'm confused by the idea DuPlessis has bad cardio?
Sure he ends his fights gassed but it's because the pace is insane. Tavares has always had respectable cardio and Tavares was Dada 5000 levels of tired in their fight. DuPlessis has a pacing issue more than a cardio issue but with his pacing he's gassing and breaking people.
Brunson when he was as wild as DuPlessis before he started wrestling on his last run was more so get the KO before he gasses or die trying.
I think it's a combination of the sloppy striking and him not being able to breathe through his nose like almost at all. You are right though every time he gets gassed his opponent is even more gassed. He fights at a fast pace and seems to be able to continue to push the pace while tired better than most people.
 
DjolexMTL said:
Flashnews... people's opinions don't exist in a vacuum. They vary depending on what people see.

DuPlessis had some hype when he came in, but he showed obvious weaknesses in his fights. Bad gastank, average head movement, sloppy striking.

Of course that's gonna affect people's perception.
I disagree on the bad gas tank every single person he's fought was more tired than him.
 
NoBiasJustMMA said:
I disagree on the bad gas tank every single person he's fought was more tired than him.
Maybe, I don't recall.

But I do recall that he was way too gassed compared to his ouput, and no one will argue that he looks 5 rounds ready
 
DjolexMTL said:
Maybe, I don't recall.

But I do recall that he was way too gassed compared to his ouput, and no one will argue that he looks 5 rounds ready
You should rewatch his fights he fights at a very fast pace. He has gotten his nose fixed though and that was an issue he was barely able to breathe through his nose at all.
 
No Dru is a legit striker and Brunson is a wrestler who could hit hard and swing.

They totally don't remind me of each other.
 
