Is Dricus Du Plessis just a better version of Derek Brunson?

AmbassadorFright
- Mar 28, 2022
Noticed a lot of similarities style wise between the two. Mainly them being big guys who are strong grapplers and have heavy top control, both have power in their hands. Brunson obviously is the more decorated wrestler but Dricus' overall game, BJJ and durability is better than Brunson's was. They both have very sus cardio as well as questionable striking and defense so unless this nose surgery drastically changed Du Plessis cardio I don't see him beating the top 3 of the division but given the lack of skill at MW he'll be a perennial top 5 gatekeeper for years to come just like his predecessor. Is this a bad take or am I on the money?