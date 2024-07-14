Is Drew Dober the People's champ?

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,157
Reaction score
7,125
Win, Lose, or Doctor Stoppage this guy always brings it.
How can you not like the guy? He's never been in a boring fight.
He's also well spoken on the microphone. When he retires, the UFC BETTER offer him a broadcast position.
He's better than Jouban. There I said it!
 
Yeah, he should get a Jouban type of treatment. He's one of the more violent fighters on the roster and I've never heard him talk any shit about anyone.
 
Dober is great, but how can a guy from Nebraska with that jaw be so shitty at wrestling?
 
