Is dreaming to you reality in your mind or just a dream?

Do you think there is more to a dream or it's just a dream during rest state for your brain?

Or you think it's just another existence that's just a real as being awake?

I find dreams very powerful, that I actually feel like it happened kind of thing.

Especially the most vivid dreams.

You sleep a lot of your life, so it is very important part of who you are imo.
 
Dreams are your subconscious communicating with your conscious.

There is definitely something to dreams and I believe dreams give you hints on what you need to work on. I analyze my dreams and their meaning. I've had helpful revelations through dreams.

They're not "real" in the material sense of course. I so sometimes I have dreams that feel so real that when I wake up, it takes to "come back" to normal reality.
 
It's rare that I can remember my dreams. Usually it's like 3 months of nothing and then 1 really vivid dream, and then 3 more months of nothing.
 
