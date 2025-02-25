Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Do you think there is more to a dream or it's just a dream during rest state for your brain?
Or you think it's just another existence that's just a real as being awake?
I find dreams very powerful, that I actually feel like it happened kind of thing.
Especially the most vivid dreams.
You sleep a lot of your life, so it is very important part of who you are imo.
