Is Dr Phil right that strength of friendship is the best predictor of marriage longevity?

Phil says you can predict the length of your romantic relationship based on the level of friendship.
There is no other variable that comes close to friendship. Friendship tells the tale.
If you think back, does the longevity of your past relationship correlate with level of friendship you had with that person?
Say you had 3 year relationship, and you give that friendship score of 3. A ten year relationship a friendship score of 10.
