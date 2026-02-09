  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is Dr Phil right that strength of friendship is the best predictor of marriage longevity?

Intermission

Intermission

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
9,628
Reaction score
5,137
Phil says you can predict the length of your romantic relationship based on the level of friendship.

There is no other variable that comes close to friendship. Friendship tells the tale.

If you think back, does the longevity of your past relationship correlate with level of friendship you had with that person?

Say you had 3 year relationship, and you give that friendship score of 3. A ten year relationship a friendship score of 10.
 
giphy.gif
 
TheNinja said:
Sounds like some quack stuff he'd say. I think one might be a quote of his. The other is a Todd Fritz quote making fun of Dr. Phil. Who is Todd Fritz you ask? IYKYK.
He questioned the crew member onboard robert wagners boat, why he didn¨'t got against someone who "likely" had just killed or gotten his wife killed... and search for natalie..... And the guy had to explain to that egg head moron: "I was afraid of him".
 
this thread was made to shit on Dr Phil. Hes a celebrity exploiter. Look what he did to poor Britney Spears mother. The woman was a mess, and he was acting like an arrogant dick to her.
 
Dr. Phil is a hack.
Also, did you just try to add a scoring system to friendships? The fuck?
 
Skarsgard said:
Dr. Phil is a hack.
Also, did you just try to add a scoring system to friendships? The fuck?
It is there. ask someone who is your best friend, second best... they always know as it's an equation.

and now to dr phil
 
I married my best friend, I thought. Cliche as that sounds. We just got along so well. Until one day she decided she hated my guts, and nothing I could say or do would change it. YMMV.


I hope it does.
 
Mike said:
I married my best friend, I thought. Cliche as that sounds. We just got along so well. Until one day she decided she hated my guts, and nothing I could say or do would change it. YMMV.


I hope it does.
Brutal. what did she hate you about you, was it something new or old?
 
Intermission said:
Brutal. what did she hate you about you, was it something new or old?
I think she just slowly grew to hate me at some point between planning out the wedding and actually getting married. But she felt idk forced into going through with it since everything was done and paid for at that point. Maybe she thought it would get better if she kept going through the motions. I've never really understood as I didn't change in any substantial way during the relationship other than getting better at things and more confident, starting to make more money etc.

It was a real hammer to the ego to feel like I was finally doing well, only to have someone basically tell me now that I've been around you longer I realize I don't like the person that you are. Oh gee and here I was kinda... doing the best I've ever done. Well, that feels great haha 🤡
 
