Is Double Champion Status as important as being an undefeated Champion?

Just thinking about Islam or Khabib for best LW status and I thought to myself
Before Jon won the HW Title, did DC have a claim to be tied P4P with Jones because of holding the LHW and HW belts at the same time? (While also having a no contest and loss to Jon)
Would you rather be double champ with an old losses, or like only one loss, or straight up undefeated and retire with the belt like Lhabib?
Obviously Islam has to make it to double champ status for this debate to play out in reality, but I was just wondering how you guys approach your GOAT/P4P Rankings (Jon Jones is the GOAT and he has a “loss”) lol
