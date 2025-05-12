Is Double Champion Status as important as being an undefeated Champion?

Just thinking about Islam or Khabib for best LW status and I thought to myself
Before Jon won the HW Title, did DC have a claim to be tied P4P with Jones because of holding the LHW and HW belts at the same time? (While also having a no contest and loss to Jon)

Would you rather be double champ with an old losses, or like only one loss, or straight up undefeated and retire with the belt like Lhabib?

Obviously Islam has to make it to double champ status for this debate to play out in reality, but I was just wondering how you guys approach your GOAT/P4P Rankings (Jon Jones is the GOAT and he has a “loss”) lol
 
It's entirely dependent on each fan's personal metrics. I'll rate Khabib as the best cage fighter we ever saw but Bones, Andy, Rush Aldo and DJ all have losses, all shoe ins for everyone's top 5 give or take, in different orders and for a multitude of reasons I'm sure
 
It all depends on the strength of schedule.

If like GSP, Fedor, Anderson, or Jon you turn away a division for an entire decade, that impresses me more.

GSP's WW run impresses me more than him beating Bisping. Let's not talk about Jon.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
It's entirely dependent on each fan's personal metrics. I'll rate Khabib as the best cage fighter we ever saw but Bones, Andy, Rush Aldo and DJ all have losses, all shoe ins for everyone's top 5 give or take, in different orders and for a multitude of reasons I'm sure
It is personal opinion, but literally nobody ever viewed DC as better than Jon because of his HW run

I think to beat those guys you’re gonna have to get a similar number of total title wins/defenses
 
Undefeated Champ doesn't do much for me.

Generally it means that the fighter handpicked their opponents and didn't take risks and played it safe.

Early losses do not detract from a fighters achievements ot career worth very much at all in my book.


Double champ is often aided by favorable treatment.

Conor "double champ" with zero defenses of any belt ever I cluding his regional cage rage belts and a losing record above 145 means MUCH less to me than Anderson and Aldo dominating the division for 6 years and having dominant victories over champs of the higher weight class but they were never given the chance to do it for the 2nd belt.

And both of those guys going on extended winning streaks at the most elite level outweighs whatever small minus from their early losses when they were learning on the job and there wasn't any real amateur scene or blueprint for how to have an MMA career.

Double digit title wins is the highest prestige achievement I consider. Valentina joined that group Saturday with her 10th title fight victory.

That group:

Jon Jones
GSP
Mighty Mouse
Anderson
Amanda Nunes
Valentina

Jose Aldo *
Fedor **

* 8 ufc 3 wec
** Fedor won 18 straight as lineal pride HW world champion
 
Undefeated is way overrated, resume is king and double champ can be a great way to expand that resume with the best opponents of two divisions

Like if Islam were to beat JDM, then go back down and beat Topuria, then back up and beat Shavkat, then back down and beat Tsarukyan, then he would definitely be a top-5 GOAT and would have a reasonable argument for overall GOAT
 
All double-champs are frauds really. Winning one fight in a division doesn’t make you a champion, working your way up a division does. But this is how combat sports are unfortunately.
 
The fact an opportunity to fight at a weight up in modern times has more to do with "popularity" than anything... fuck no.

Now it's happening after one or even zero title defenses is insane.

Fedor
GSP (he fought for MW after years of effectively retirement but still had a pegendary defense streak)
Anderson

All are infinitely more impressive than the likes of Conor with his huge list of 0 title defenses.

Why can't more people ve like Pride Hendo and actively fight in both divisions.
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
The fact an opportunity to fight at a weight up in modern times has more to do with "popularity" than anything... fuck no.

Now it's happening after one or even zero title defenses is insane.

Fedor
GSP (he fought for MW after years of effectively retirement but still had a pegendary defense streak)
Anderson

All are infinitely more impressive than the likes of Conor with his huge list of 0 title defenses.

Why can't more people ve like Pride Hendo and actively fight in both divisions.
Hendo was a freak.

He had SOLID wins at MW LHW and HW.

Fedor and Big Nog as wins on his resume is crazy for a guy who fought at 185.
 
You have to have dana privileges to be double champ
 
