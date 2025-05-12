Is Double Champion Status as important as being an undefeated Champion?

Undefeated Champ doesn't do much for me.



Generally it means that the fighter handpicked their opponents and didn't take risks and played it safe.



Early losses do not detract from a fighters achievements ot career worth very much at all in my book.





Double champ is often aided by favorable treatment.



Conor "double champ" with zero defenses of any belt ever I cluding his regional cage rage belts and a losing record above 145 means MUCH less to me than Anderson and Aldo dominating the division for 6 years and having dominant victories over champs of the higher weight class but they were never given the chance to do it for the 2nd belt.



And both of those guys going on extended winning streaks at the most elite level outweighs whatever small minus from their early losses when they were learning on the job and there wasn't any real amateur scene or blueprint for how to have an MMA career.



Double digit title wins is the highest prestige achievement I consider. Valentina joined that group Saturday with her 10th title fight victory.



That group:



Jon Jones

GSP

Mighty Mouse

Anderson

Amanda Nunes

Valentina



Jose Aldo *

Fedor **



* 8 ufc 3 wec

** Fedor won 18 straight as lineal pride HW world champion