Is Dolph Lundgren the closest we’ll ever see to a peak male human?

8.-Rudolph-Landgren-Drago-from-Rocky.jpg


Genetically unmoggable.

6’5” tall
250 pounds
Chad face
160 IQ
Rumor has it that he’s hung like donkey
MMA background and former bodyguard
Studied chemical engineering at MIT
Successful actor worth millions
Served in the Swedish Marine Corps

Bro leveled up all his stats.

In 2009 three intruders broke into his home in Spain and assaulted his wife. After they saw a family photo with Lundgren and realized that the house belonged to him, they fled immediately.
 
TS, you don't need to tell us what you jack off to. Just keep that to yourself.
 
No

He's had a TED Talk where he opened up about his mental health and personality issues.

He clearly doesn't have it all together.
Does anybody ever have it all together sir?
I think we all have problems, and some of us face them head on...others are much better at hiding them.

Of course that's just my opinion boss.
 
Does anybody ever have it all together sir?
I think we all have problems, and some of us face them head on...others are much better at hiding them.

Of course that's just my opinion boss.
No, no one has it all together and that's precisely the point. That is why the question TS poses is silly to begin with.

TS is making it seem like this guy is nearly perfect but if you had heard or seen the TED talk he exposes MANY of his serious flaws.

Not at all trying to come across as knocking Dolph, cuz he otherwise comes across as a good guy and I have massive respect for what he has achieved.
 
No, no one has it all together and that's precisely the point. That is why the question TS poses is silly to begin with.

TS is making it seem like this guy is nearly perfect but if you had heard or seen the TED talk he exposes MANY of his serious flaws.

Not at all trying to come across as knocking Dolph, cuz he otherwise comes across as a good guy and I have massive respect for what he has achieved.
Nope, I'm on board with you sir.
Perfect doesn't exist.
 
Holy fuck you are so right.He is indeed are sexy motherfucker BUT.He is not in chico's or oprys league.Jfl at unmoggable...where is there harmony in his face?
 
Looks wise I think him in Rocky is what Hitler had in mind as the supreme being.

He's still lovely now but he was stellar looking.
 
Almost.

He's blond and like a wise Sherdogger once said, blond hair is for women and babies.
 
