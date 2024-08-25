Is Dolph Lundgren the closest we’ll ever see to a peak male human?

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 1,006
- Reaction score
- 688
Genetically unmoggable.
6’5” tall
250 pounds
Chad face
160 IQ
Rumor has it that he’s hung like donkey
MMA background and former bodyguard
Studied chemical engineering at MIT
Successful actor worth millions
Served in the Swedish Marine Corps
^
Bro leveled up all his stats.
In 2009 three intruders broke into his home in Spain and assaulted his wife. After they saw a family photo with Lundgren and realized that the house belonged to him, they fled immediately.