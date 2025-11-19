Volador said: Fair enough. I’m not familiar with tendon rehab training, but given that I am still not convinced that TS can squat 275lbs on a regular barbell, yeah, it seems like a waste of time and training resources. He needs to get overall stronger. TS seems to have a tendency to jump around from one thing to the next, wanting to experiment with niche stuff, but it seems like he gives less importance to the meat and potatoes kind of stuff that most really strong dudes do. I don’t understand it. Click to expand...

On the simplest level:You basically overload the muscle so much in an extended position, that it fails and the tendons have to take over. There are a few different ways to do it (yielding vs overcoming isometrics). Effectively you either drive into something with 100% effort for an extended period which can cause muscular failure leading to the tendons having to take over. You can also use movements that include a stretching movement to overload them as you effectively fail under control. It's so hard to overload the muscle that only the last couple seconds of the movement actually target the tendon.As you can imagine, taking the actual muscle to failure before we even hit the tendon leads to some pretty major DOMS and fatigue.The gold standard protocol was something like 2 mins static hold for the top position of a calf raise, with the last 20-30 secs where you actually fail. That done for 5 rounds with 3-5 min rest between rounds. So 10 mins under load just to get about 1 min of actual work for that area.Not something worth worrying about, if you can't hit a few back squats on a barbell.