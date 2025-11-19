Gotta agree here, I love the hunger for knowledge and personally have always been a "science" guy. I believe all the little portions of a percent that you can claw for can make up full percents towards ur gains. Work smarter,
not harder
and harder. However one of the basic principles of learning efficiently from scientific experimentation is to not change more than one variable at a time.
Best bet here is to set a program (diet and training) and stick with it for at least 3-4 months and record changes. Assess, possibly adjust and do it all again. From a raw beginner state after maybe 5-10 cycles you'll have earned the right to consider multiple changes at the same time to be an intelligent choice.
Nothing stops you from researching and taking notes regarding future plans while you do this.
Reset with a activity level outside of weights -
In my (unasked for) opinion @godhatesacoward
would likely be ahead if he took on a program as simple as Starting Strength or 5/3/1 and a very moderate calorie deficit hi protein diet, all carbs peri workout for 6 months just for the sake of consistency. Full ROM skwatz with proper free barbell implied.