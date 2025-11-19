Regimen Is direct tendon training something worthwhile or mystic bullshit?

From what I've seen how you train them is isometrics. I was thinking maybe I could try that on wednesdays since all i do then is power cleans? or maybe during deloads?
 
From what I've seen how you train them is isometrics. I was thinking maybe I could try that on wednesdays since all i do then is power cleans? or maybe during deloads?
Isometrics are extremely intense. They aren't a deload thing.

What is your actual program looking like? Why do you need to train your tendons specifically?
Full range movements usually have them covered. It's usually when you are doing partials or get an injury that you need to do specific work on them.
 
Tendons get trained from lifting heavy.

Dude you need to get another hobby. You're wasting your time.
 
Bullshit

How do you plan to isolate training your tendons from other stuff? Lol. Your tendons will get stronger under stress, like any other structure, but you don’t need to do special tendon training.

For the nth time, just follow a well-established program with no modifications for a while, and stop trying to make stuff up yourself.
 
You can train them in a way that specificially focuses on the tendons but it's so intense it will impact your other training.
Achilles rehab for example. It's so intense initially that you need to effectively do it like a max strength session and have 3-5 min rests between rounds.

Definitely not something TS needs to be doing. We are still waiting for an actual back squat (smith machine doesn;t count). A back squat to depth is sufficient for the same thing for 90% of the population.
 
Fair enough. I’m not familiar with tendon rehab training, but given that I am still not convinced that TS can squat 275lbs on a regular barbell, yeah, it seems like a waste of time and training resources. He needs to get overall stronger. TS seems to have a tendency to jump around from one thing to the next, wanting to experiment with niche stuff, but it seems like he gives less importance to the meat and potatoes kind of stuff that most really strong dudes do. I don’t understand it.
 
On the simplest level:

You basically overload the muscle so much in an extended position, that it fails and the tendons have to take over. There are a few different ways to do it (yielding vs overcoming isometrics). Effectively you either drive into something with 100% effort for an extended period which can cause muscular failure leading to the tendons having to take over. You can also use movements that include a stretching movement to overload them as you effectively fail under control. It's so hard to overload the muscle that only the last couple seconds of the movement actually target the tendon.

As you can imagine, taking the actual muscle to failure before we even hit the tendon leads to some pretty major DOMS and fatigue.

The gold standard protocol was something like 2 mins static hold for the top position of a calf raise, with the last 20-30 secs where you actually fail. That done for 5 rounds with 3-5 min rest between rounds. So 10 mins under load just to get about 1 min of actual work for that area.

Not something worth worrying about, if you can't hit a few back squats on a barbell.
 
yeah good point honestly just seemed somewhat interesting and heard it was good for martial arts

Program as of recent is a posterior anterior split
 
I like to think about niche shit a lot but actual training wise I clock in clock out and keep it consistent. Also I can totally do that I've done box jumps with 225 on my back (just barely)
 
Gotta agree here, I love the hunger for knowledge and personally have always been a "science" guy. I believe all the little portions of a percent that you can claw for can make up full percents towards ur gains. Work smarter, not harder and harder. However one of the basic principles of learning efficiently from scientific experimentation is to not change more than one variable at a time.
Best bet here is to set a program (diet and training) and stick with it for at least 3-4 months and record changes. Assess, possibly adjust and do it all again. From a raw beginner state after maybe 5-10 cycles you'll have earned the right to consider multiple changes at the same time to be an intelligent choice.
Nothing stops you from researching and taking notes regarding future plans while you do this.
Reset with a activity level outside of weights -
In my (unasked for) opinion @godhatesacoward would likely be ahead if he took on a program as simple as Starting Strength or 5/3/1 and a very moderate calorie deficit hi protein diet, all carbs peri workout for 6 months just for the sake of consistency. Full ROM skwatz with proper free barbell implied.
 
Well shit I never saw this post before I hit enter, that's great! I'll leave my post up though as those thoughts apply to everyone IMO (unasked for :) )
 
I thought you said you got rekt by 225lbs?

General training will have that covered IF you do full range of motion traditional strength training.

It's only needed if you have issues with injuries if you follow a good, well rounded training program.
 
Can you do some tendon training? Sure.

However I would first focus on some simple program to build some foundational strength. I know the niche stuff seems very appealing but it's the heavy basic lifts that build you up.

You can still switch over to the plyometrics, isometrics or whatever else catches your interest. Nothing says you can't do blocks of this type of training. 4-8 weeks then go back to your core training blocks.
 
That’s also precisely the problem with this type of niche stuff

Usually it comes from a respected trainer who claims he started implementing a new technique and his students had less injuries or got stronger

It’s not coming from a scientific study with control variables

More then likely the trainer like had an injury and found a method that worked for him. But he did change other variables? Did he start working with lower weights as well?

Is he training advanced bodybuilders?

All these things matter
 
