Crime Is Diddy really this generations OJ Simpson?

If you have money, you really can do whatever you want.
 
If you have money, you really can do whatever you want.
Following the arguments of the trial that the public had access to, it seems like the jury got this one right. I feel the government successfully provided evidence for those two charges. The others…. He may be guilty but there’s enough doubt there. There’s also plenty of evidence to the contrary that the participants were unwilling.

Good calls by that jury imo
 
He couldn’t be looked at like OJ,

He didn’t kill anyone.

The guy just liked to jerk off in the corner well watching his partner get destroyed for days at a time..

He’s just a really big pervert, and now we all know it.
 
No OJ Simpson was a great athlete

Diddy is a talentless industry plant who doesn't have an ounce of musical talent in his body.
 
apple-music-sean-combs.jpg
 
If you have money, you really can do whatever you want.
Is Diddy a freak. Yes. Is he a bad person. Yes. Not even up for debate. He’s a wild man.

Guilty of domestic violence, yes. Trafficking? It seems a bit far fetched. Many seemed willingly participants, free drugs, drink and partying wildly with wealthy people.

Yeah it’s sure weird wanting to see your girl railed by other dudes but it has nothing to do with the charge. I think the charges were overdone looking at the facts presented.

Diddy is not even close to OJ.
 
This is absolutely nothing like the OJ case, which had societal implications.

Diddy is a POS freak weirdo that got caught. A twisted abuser/manipulator for sure, but I'm not so sure he is a human trafficker. The text messages showed that the girls did have some choices, which is why the jury didn't convict him.
 
OJ interrupted game 5 of the playoffs and killed some whites. There's no comparison.
 
He's not OJ, but did he get away with something? I honestly don't know. RICO charges are so fucked up, and all we've been reading are sensationalist headlines that had little to do with the actual charges. I'm just as guilty for leaning towards the sensationalism, but you really don't know unless you were on the jury.

He got denied bail, though, which is interesting. He's still facing up to ten years in prison.
 
I’m confused as to how he didn’t get like 20 years for curb stomping his girlfriend after knocking her out. That shit is on video ffs.
 
I’m confused as to how he didn’t get like 20 years for curb stomping his girlfriend after knocking her out. That shit is on video ffs.
Wealthy musicians are not on our level. Me or you are going down, but we don't do commercials for Uber Eats.
 
I’m confused as to how he didn’t get like 20 years for curb stomping his girlfriend after knocking her out. That shit is on video ffs.
He wasn't charged for it. I guess they bet on RICO and lost
 
I’m confused as to how he didn’t get like 20 years for curb stomping his girlfriend after knocking her out. That shit is on video ffs.
Statute of limitations has passed, he was never charged with that particular crime
 
