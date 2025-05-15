Is defending the belt once against 6-4 opponent enough to fight for the belt in the next weight class?

Pious Augustus
I can't think of any other champion that beat a division's veteran (6-5 rn) as his sole title defense to earn a title shot at the next weight class.
I predict a gloomy future for Illia at LW anyways, 155lbs belongs to Tsarukyan imo.
Even with Islam gone, the vacant title fight should be between Arman and Charles
Topuria should fight Justin or Dustin first.
