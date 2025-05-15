Is defending the belt once against 6-4 opponent enough to fight for the belt in the next weight class?

I can't think of any other champion that beat a division's veteran (6-5 rn) as his sole title defense to earn a title shot at the next weight class.

I predict a gloomy future for Illia at LW anyways, 155lbs belongs to Tsarukyan imo.

Even with Islam gone, the vacant title fight should be between Arman and Charles

Topuria should fight Justin or Dustin first.
 
Noted, but Arman ruined it with his late pull-out, that's why he's getting punished.

I'm sure he will be back in contention after winning a fight.

Also, that's an extremely backhanded way to describe a title defense against Max Holloway.
 
ilia was at the right place at the right time

holloway's chin was bound to crack at some point with how much damage he's taken over the years

volk is off his prime too... age is up there and he he got touched multiple times by Lopes. His last 2 fight win streak was 2022.
 
WTF are you even babbling about? Max's record for his last 10 fights dating back to 2019? What does that even have to do with Topuria fighting for the title at LW?
 
Anytime a champion clears out a division is when a fight for the belt in a different weight class is warranted imo.
 
Max is a .500 fighter these days. Top wanted NOTHING to do with Evolev who is undefeated in UFC and clear #1 contender. He was scared of getting wrestle fucked and losing
 
Arman missed weight for a title fight. He was not injured that's why Dana doesn't even talk about him anymore.
 
The UFC puts fights on all the time that make no sense... why would this be any different?
 
Arman had his shot and pulled out the day before the fight. He's mos def being punished for that, without question. The fight should be Arman vs. Charles, but complaining isn't going to change anything and Ilia is a special talent, who beat Volk and Max back-to-back. Seems like he needs a challenge to motivate himself to fight.
 
Is having no professional fights and a career as a professional wrestler enough for you to get into the UFC?

Not surprised by any match making from the UFC unless it was a fight against a man and woman.
 
