Is DDP's shifting forward movement the new meta?

Guy walks forward, crossing his legs with each punch like you only see in women's MMA.
Goes completely against fundamental striking technique but it seems to work when you're a complete MMA fighter with heavy hands and powerful grappling. It covers distance quicker and disguises your next move with the con that if you get caught good with crossed legs you're likely to get dropped.
Will be funny seeing guys start practicing it in the gyms
