Is DDP's shifting forward movement the new meta?

D

duke_droese

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 12, 2022
Messages
2,133
Reaction score
3,707
Guy walks forward, crossing his legs with each punch like you only see in women's MMA.

Goes completely against fundamental striking technique but it seems to work when you're a complete MMA fighter with heavy hands and powerful grappling. It covers distance quicker and disguises your next move with the con that if you get caught good with crossed legs you're likely to get dropped.

Will be funny seeing guys start practicing it in the gyms
 
Wait till you see what comes after:

drunken-master-jackie-chan.gif
 
I'm surprised no one has been trying to counter that Karen rush before. It should be possible to use his forward momentum against him easily. What's even more surprising is that Izzy wasn't able to capitalize on it.

Maybe these guys just haven't seen it often enough in the gym to know what to do when encountering movements so exotic to high level MMA.
 
Bull in a china shop. Just shuffle to the side till he gets tired… kinda what Izzy did.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Oh man I missed it, did Izzy win by effortlessly countering DDP?
Or was he down on the scorecards before he got choked out in front of his family?
Click to expand...
No but it wasn’t his lunging that was the difference maker
 
AldoStillGoat said:
No but it wasn’t his lunging that was the difference maker
Click to expand...
DDP's awkward movement definitely was a difference maker, but sound off. You can't find a sparring partner to mimic his style. He's Keith Jardine, but not shit and chinny. Izzy was uncomfortable 80% of the fight before he quit.
 
Duplesis is just too strong and tough, that's why it works with him, every single punch bot only lands but it hurt ad hell.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
DDP's awkward movement definitely was a difference maker, but sound off. You can't find a sparring partner to mimic his style. He's Keith Jardine, but not shit and chinny. Izzy was uncomfortable 80% of the fight before he quit.
Click to expand...
The difference maker vs a difference maker. I never said it wasn’t a difference maker.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
The difference maker vs a difference maker. I never said it wasn’t a difference maker.
Click to expand...
You're right, DDP being the better fighter was the difference maker if you want to turn it semantic.
Eat your crow gracefully.
 
No dude. DDP is an athlete with barely any technique. Other fighters won’t be able to replicate that style and be dangerous/have cardio in the later rounds
 
He legit looks like a grappler who can't strike, but hey if it works good for him. I think he does a good job of protecting his chin while rushing in so he oesn't get countered easily, and then he throws those weird angles punches. DDP must hit really hard.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Not sure why you are so angry. Lol
Click to expand...
What makes you think I'm angry? I get to watch notoriously awful posters like you cope all day and you happen to be the one with double yellows probably due to being incapable of controlling your emotions.
 
I think it works because nobody at an even remotely high level fights like that. How do you get a training partner to replicate that?
 
duke_droese said:
Guy walks forward, crossing his legs with each punch like you only see in women's MMA.

Goes completely against fundamental striking technique but it seems to work when you're a complete MMA fighter with heavy hands and powerful grappling. It covers distance quicker and disguises your next move with the con that if you get caught good with crossed legs you're likely to get dropped.

Will be funny seeing guys start practicing it in the gyms
Click to expand...
Basically the Belal technique.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
No but it wasn’t his lunging that was the difference maker
Click to expand...

It kinda was though.

DDP rushing in and constantly landed punches.

In the 4th round he went with a 6-7 punch combo instead of the usual 3-4. This pushed izzy back to the fence and he got caught then ran to his left and dricus chased him and clobbered him with at least 3 more rights before jumping on his back.

The circle along the fence was very similar to when Strickland almost finished Izzy in their fight.
 
Marko Polo said:
No dude. DDP is an athlete with barely any technique. Other fighters won’t be able to replicate that style and be dangerous/have cardio in the later rounds
Click to expand...

It would only work if you have heavy hands, a good chin and high grappling strength.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Why Belal Muhammad Struggles With Southpaws
2
Replies
31
Views
1K
tgo007
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,419
Messages
56,051,932
Members
175,048
Latest member
J22

Share this page

Back
Top