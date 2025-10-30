Is Daylight Savings the biggest con job ever?

Somewhere in time, the Vampires convinced the world that it should get darker outside during the fall season when it automatically gets darker as the sun shifts further away from earth.
They said "move the clocks back 1 hour, it's no biggie", but people complained and then they said "it's just an hour you pussy!"

But in reality, moving the clock back 1 hour during the fall/winter seasons means it starts to get dark at 4:30pm.

4:30pm - can you believe it?
 
DST time is fine it's returning back to standard time (fall back) that's annoying. They passed in the senate a few years back a bill to make DST the new year round time but it never got brought up for a vote in the house.

The whole justification for doing fallback is it shifts more sunlight into the morning but it's freaking winter, who wants to do anything early in the morning when it's cold and all the grass/trees are dormant ?
 
DST time is fine it's returning back to standard time (fall back) that's annoying. They passed in the senate a few years back a bill to make DST the new year round time but it never got brought up for a vote in the house.

The whole justification for doing fallback is it shifts more sunlight into the morning but it's freaking winter, who wants to do anything early in the morning when it's cold and all the grass/trees are dormant ?
I, for one, would prefer they just kept the summer hours year-round.
 
Nope. You need sunlight in the morning not at 4h30
 
