Is Daylight Savings the biggest con job ever?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,984
- Reaction score
- 9,027
Somewhere in time, the Vampires convinced the world that it should get darker outside during the fall season when it automatically gets darker as the sun shifts further away from earth.
They said "move the clocks back 1 hour, it's no biggie", but people complained and then they said "it's just an hour you pussy!"
But in reality, moving the clock back 1 hour during the fall/winter seasons means it starts to get dark at 4:30pm.
4:30pm - can you believe it?
They said "move the clocks back 1 hour, it's no biggie", but people complained and then they said "it's just an hour you pussy!"
But in reality, moving the clock back 1 hour during the fall/winter seasons means it starts to get dark at 4:30pm.
4:30pm - can you believe it?