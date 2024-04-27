is David Benavidez the most overrated fighter in boxing?

Apart from a 35 year old andrade who was only in his second fight at 168, David Benavidez has one of the weakest resumes among titleholders (who the hell are Ronald Ellis and Kyrone Davis?). Yes, Benavidez is huge for 168 and he would be a real threat against Canelo (which is why Canelo is ducking him) but if Benavidez wants the Canelo fight, why don't he take on David Morell and unify the titles? A win over the classy morell would put Benavidez among the elite. A far more lucrative fight for canelo. But instead, he wants to move up and fight over-the-hill Gvozdyk. Fans can talk all the smack they want about Canelo for ducking Benavidez, but Benavidez deserves equal treatment for blatantly ducking Morrel.
 
Benavidez is pretty good. I think he gets a fair amount of criticism and has passed his tests, as mild as some have been, Plant stood out as a good win, kinda showed how easily David could turn a fighter with a good game plan to a bleeding mess after winning a few inside exchanges pretty well sold the fact he’s dangerous.

Morrell is also dangerous.

I hope they fight.
 
Benavidez fought nobody besides Andrade? What about Dirrell and Plant?

That’s like saying Ali never beat anyone besides Liston. Why the fuck are you lying?
 
