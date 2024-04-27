is David Benavidez the most overrated fighter in boxing?

Apart from a 35 year old andrade who was only in his second fight at 168, David Benavidez has one of the weakest resumes among titleholders (who the hell are Ronald Ellis and Kyrone Davis?). Yes, Benavidez is huge for 168 and he would be a real threat against Canelo (which is why Canelo is ducking him) but if Benavidez wants the Canelo fight, why don't he take on David Morell and unify the titles? A win over the classy morell would put Benavidez among the elite. A far more lucrative fight for canelo. But instead, he wants to move up and fight over-the-hill Gvozdyk. Fans can talk all the smack they want about Canelo for ducking Benavidez, but Benavidez deserves equal treatment for blatantly ducking Morrel.