Rumored Is Dana on the way out?

Now in case you guys don't remember, Dana is actually under contract with WME and the contract expires next year.

Dana White on 7-year UFC contract extension: ‘I can’t see a day where I’ve had enough’

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) It was recently reported that UFC president Dana White had signed a new 10-year contract extension. During a scrum with reporters, including MMAWeekly.com, at the recent launch of the UFC Apex facility, he clarified those reports, saying he had...
I don't know if Dana will be at tonight's event, we know he has not been at the last few ones and didn't hold a press conference in the last PPV and was not at the weight ins yesterday.

Given the importance of his position and the amount of money involved they would 100% start negotiations months in advance for a renewal not to mention that they would also need months to prepare a replacement if he is not coming back.

I started wondering if he either decided not to renew, I know in the WWE side TKO seems to be lowballing people, or if they are in negotiations so Dana is just focusing on securing what he wants before losing more sleep over the company.

There is also the whole TKO boxing and apparent reef with Turki that ended up with the whole Noche and Canelo fukkery, who knows how TKO saw that, there its a lot of money involved with Turki.

So its the goof on his way out or is he just taking some time off from the public side of his job...or just don't want to deal with more JJ questions.
 
Dana will keel over in a hotel room with coke and hookers before he retires.
 
It seems like hes been one foot out for years now. And as of recently hes seemed almost all the way out. I hope not though. As much as he can be a pain in the ass, the sport is better with Dana around.
 
Uncle Fake Tough Guy's biggest achievement so far is convincing everyone that the UFC would die without him
 
Dude does have a family I'm sure he likes seeing from time to time and the last few cards have been shit his presence wasn't needed
 
