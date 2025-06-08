Is Dana even involved in the UFC anymore?

After months of saying that he's confident that he will be able to make Jones/Aspinall fight, I was pretty sure that Jones was trolling & will fight Aspinall at the end of the year.

Dana apparently did even know that Jones has tweeted that he's not interested in the fight & offered to vacate the belt.

Dana said that they're 'trying' to make the fight & went from Jones is the GOAT to Jones is Jones & they have had a rocky relationship since he joined the UFC.

Dana also said that he'll try to inspire Jones into taking the fight, this fight is likely dead which I'm sure won't be a surprise to many.

Looking at the press conference it was kinda crazy how checked out Dana looked and doesn't seem to have any interest left in the UFC, he literally said I've been busy with other stuff when asked a question about the UFC.

All the questions about Turki seem to have embarrassed Dana & he insisted that he's still promoting Crawford/Canelo, he said something like we have a contract, it seems like TKO & Turki are about to have a legal battle.

Dana buddy it's time to retire, you're ruining the sport
 
I agree he didn't like being asked about the Crawford/Canelo promotion/fight but don't forget the post-fight press conference was also 2 in the morning so no shit he was checked out.
 
Dana is barely hanging by a thread imo. I just watched him at the post fight presser (Merab is talking now). Dana was horse, apparently Jones cock gave Dana tonsillitis.
 
So why did Aspinall say on espn he has a date and location while also saying it's not Jones? This makes me believe Jon and Tom might be just trying to promote.
 
RealVision116 said:
So why did Aspinall say on espn he has a date and location while also saying it's not Jones? This makes me believe Jon and Tom might be just trying to promote.
Click to expand...
I'm fairly confident thats the case. All clues point to the fact its on
 
No idea, but Sherdoggers still blame him for every decision they don’t like lol
 
