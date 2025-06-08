Is Dana even involved in the UFC anymore?

After months of saying that he's confident that he will be able to make Jones/Aspinall fight, I was pretty sure that Jones was trolling & will fight Aspinall at the end of the year.



Dana apparently did even know that Jones has tweeted that he's not interested in the fight & offered to vacate the belt.



Dana said that they're 'trying' to make the fight & went from Jones is the GOAT to Jones is Jones & they have had a rocky relationship since he joined the UFC.



Dana also said that he'll try to inspire Jones into taking the fight, this fight is likely dead which I'm sure won't be a surprise to many.



Looking at the press conference it was kinda crazy how checked out Dana looked and doesn't seem to have any interest left in the UFC, he literally said I've been busy with other stuff when asked a question about the UFC.



All the questions about Turki seem to have embarrassed Dana & he insisted that he's still promoting Crawford/Canelo, he said something like we have a contract, it seems like TKO & Turki are about to have a legal battle.



Dana buddy it's time to retire, you're ruining the sport