Is Crypto currency the beginning of the end of the world?

I don't how you feel about crypto but the fact of the matter is that a lot of people are going to become millionaires billionaires and yes even trillionaires and it's going to happen sooner than you think however that being said it makes me think that people are not meant to have that kind of money a lot of people think money is the devil but money also makes the world go 'round

With that here comes AI and it's going to take over most things if not everything and there is not a dsmn thing anyone can do about it like it or not so once the AI takeover happens will there even be a need for human beings on this earth AI will soon become more intelligent than the most powerful brains combined and there's even talks of singularity occurring in around 20yrs from now


So what do you guys think about all this?
Side note..... start researching and investing in crypto currency now while you can as it's more than likely going to be the new world currency and there is TON's of made to be made if you know what you're doing I'm in already
 
I've been deeply in the red ever since the very first single moment I dipped my tootsies into this crypto bullshit, I wouldnt be too worried about the world suddenly being overrun with trillionaires if I was you
 
I've been deeply in the red ever since the very first single moment I dipped my tootsies into this crypto bullshit, I wouldnt be too worried about the world suddenly being overrun with trillionaires if I was you
That's not my concern that would actually be a wonderful thing but as far as crypto you need to be in it for the long haul and not expect to become rich overnight it doesn't work that way take bitcoin for example I remember when it was around $10 each now it's over 100k but it took over 10yrs
 
Eh at this point bitcoin wont make anyone millionares anymore, unless you already have alot of money to invest.
 
The government can already freeze you bank account with a press of a button. so crypto doesn't change much. A.i plus ring cameras plus mini drones is a nasty combo for our freedoms they wont even need cops in the future just send a drone to your bedroom.
 
i can only imagine how little value a human life will have when we have like 10,000 trillonaires. A single trillionaire can probably fund an army or a private intelligence agency type of group.
 
Eh at this point bitcoin wont make anyone millionares anymore, unless you already have alot of money to invest.
Bitcoin is not the only crypto currency but it currently is the most valuable I'm more referring to other altcoins stablecoins and even memecoins that can be purchased for a fraction of a penny with exponential potential to increase significantly in value that no stock or bond can achieve in the same period of time you don't need a lot of money to start investing and I know this kind of talk can put a lot of people off or not catch their attention because they have no knowledge of it but it's worth looking into that's all I'm gonna say
 
Eh, if you didn't get in on the ground floor with crypto, it's not like you're going to go from rags to riches with it. Its probably good for money laundering, but that's about it
 
I’ll enjoy being a crypto millionaire
 
Eh at this point bitcoin wont make anyone millionares anymore, unless you already have alot of money to invest.
Exactly. The days of Lambo moonbois buying BTC are long gone.

Now it institutionalized and will only experience modest gains that run alongside the stock market. That being said, when BTC drops back down to $60k I'll be buying again
 
Bitcoin is not the only crypto currency but it currently is the most valuable I'm more referring to other altcoins stablecoins and even memecoins that can be purchased for a fraction of a penny with exponential potential to increase significantly in value that no stock or bond can achieve in the same period of time you don't need a lot of money to start investing and I know this kind of talk can put a lot of people off or not catch their attention because they have no knowledge of it but it's worth looking into that's all I'm gonna say
People who make millions on altcoins in 2025 are degenerate gamblers lol. They lose a lot before hitting on something that moons. Many falls victim to run pulls like with the hawk tua and squid game coins.
 
