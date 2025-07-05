Is Crypto currency the beginning of the end of the world?

I don't how you feel about crypto but the fact of the matter is that a lot of people are going to become millionaires billionaires and yes even trillionaires and it's going to happen sooner than you think however that being said it makes me think that people are not meant to have that kind of money a lot of people think money is the devil but money also makes the world go 'round



With that here comes AI and it's going to take over most things if not everything and there is not a dsmn thing anyone can do about it like it or not so once the AI takeover happens will there even be a need for human beings on this earth AI will soon become more intelligent than the most powerful brains combined and there's even talks of singularity occurring in around 20yrs from now





So what do you guys think about all this?

Side note..... start researching and investing in crypto currency now while you can as it's more than likely going to be the new world currency and there is TON's of made to be made if you know what you're doing I'm in already