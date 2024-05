If we're talking about accomplishments inside of the cage... not even close. If we're talking about how much money he has been able to make by marketing himself well then he's #1.



Inside the cage he won 7 straight at 145 and thrashed Aldo... That was super impressive. Also he made Eddie look really bad but he didn't earn that TS and Eddie was one of the weaker champs imo. GOAT's stay in top for several years. Jones, Silva, DJ, GSP, Aldo, Fedor. They all have that in common. Defending belts many times.