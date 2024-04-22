Is Conor ko'ing Aldo the greatest fighting performance in the UFC history?

Greater than Silva matrixing Forrest because obviously Aldo was a legitimate GOAT candidate, and a striking specialist.

Greater than Jones vs Shogun I think, because of all the mental game that broke Aldo

Was there a better fight preparation and result than this one? From a fighter's perspective, being able to get into one of the greatest of all time fighter's head, then ko'ing him in 13 seconds.. This has to be the perfect execution of a gameplan. Injury free and famous for it for the rest of his days
 
It is definitely one of the most iconic and flawless, but too short to be considered the greatest fighting performance imo
It was insane because of how big the fight was and how Aldo was unbeaten for a decade

In your other examples like shogun jones and silva forrest, i feel they showed they were skill levels apart, outclassed and made their opponent look like amateurs, whereas Conor showed he can catch Aldo. Conor-Alvarez was an exceptional performance too, making his opponent look like he didnt' belong
 
McGregor was a weight bully at 145. A 170 pounder killing himself to make weight to beat Aldo wasn’t that impressive to me.
 
Yes it was. For context: Aldo was #1 P4P and undefeated at the FW division (25-0) with 9 title defenses when Conor knocked him out in just 13 seconds.
 
Hdfi said:
Yes it was. For context: Aldo was #1 P4P and undefeated at the FW division (25-0) with 9 title defenses when Conor knocked him out in just 13 seconds.
Click to expand...
And all the build up was just a text book "fight won before it started" lesson
 
Hazuki Ryo said:
So which one do you have then
Click to expand...
Something longer than a few seconds. I mean, it was a good shot but it can happen to anybody. It's no more impressive than what Jorge did to Askren. Not that it's not impressive, I just don't consider it a "performance" that proves a whole hell of lot. One guy just made a very early mistake. If they fight a hundred times, it doesn't go down like that very often.

You brought up Jones. I'd say he has some of the most impressive performances of dominance and picking apart an opponent. Machida, Shogun, Cormier. Anderson Silva clowning Forrest Griffin and Rich Franklin are up there too.
 
HereticBD said:
Something longer than a few seconds. I mean, it was a good shot but it can happen to anybody. It's no more impressive than what Jorge did to Askren. Not that it's not impressive, I just don't consider it a "performance" that proves a whole hell of lot. One guy just made a very early mistake. If they fight a hundred times, it doesn't go down like that very often.

You brought up Jones. I'd say he has some of the most impressive performances of dominance and picking apart an opponent. Machida, Shogun, Cormier. Anderson Silva clowning Forrest Griffin and Rich Franklin are up there too.
Click to expand...
Alright it's a good point. But these 13 seconds have been prepared by a carefully executed build up. I agree with Jones and Silva having memorable performances too
 
There are a couple that could rival it in terms of significance, but none of those have the ability to claim a 13 second finish. turteen secondz.
 
Ill say yes for that holloway hater. In fact, one of the most embarrassing performances of all time by that aldo fellow.
 
