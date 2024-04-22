Is Conor ko'ing Aldo the greatest fighting performance in the UFC history?

Hazuki Ryo
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2014
- Messages
- 3,188
- Reaction score
- 4,059
Greater than Silva matrixing Forrest because obviously Aldo was a legitimate GOAT candidate, and a striking specialist.
Greater than Jones vs Shogun I think, because of all the mental game that broke Aldo
Was there a better fight preparation and result than this one? From a fighter's perspective, being able to get into one of the greatest of all time fighter's head, then ko'ing him in 13 seconds.. This has to be the perfect execution of a gameplan. Injury free and famous for it for the rest of his days
Greater than Jones vs Shogun I think, because of all the mental game that broke Aldo
Was there a better fight preparation and result than this one? From a fighter's perspective, being able to get into one of the greatest of all time fighter's head, then ko'ing him in 13 seconds.. This has to be the perfect execution of a gameplan. Injury free and famous for it for the rest of his days