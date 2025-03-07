Is Colby really playing a gimmick?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Dec 2, 2016
- 3,570
- 6,397
I've seen dissent on this. Some say he's playing a character and he's actually really nice.
Second opinion is that the early version of Colby we saw was fake and the current one is the real one, and not a shtick.
Idk. Guy has made so many enemies, of his old training partners even, that it makes me think he might actually be like that irl.
I doubt he's "in character" literally 24/7, even when the cameras are not rolling.
