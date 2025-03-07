  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is Colby really playing a gimmick?

I've seen dissent on this. Some say he's playing a character and he's actually really nice.
Second opinion is that the early version of Colby we saw was fake and the current one is the real one, and not a shtick.
Idk. Guy has made so many enemies, of his old training partners even, that it makes me think he might actually be like that irl.
I doubt he's "in character" literally 24/7, even when the cameras are not rolling.
 
It doesn’t matter anymore he’s washed.
 
He seems like a pleasant person when he's not on his schtick.
I'm sure he'd have more fans by behaving normally. Although, I do believe his MAGA act got him his title shots and that was his goal.
The stuff with the bikini "models" always comes off as a guy who isn't honestly interested in women. They're never very attractive and I don't think he realizes this.
 
I'm sure there are still a few posters around here who swear the feud with Masvidal was fabricated and they're still on really good terms. In their mind, he's just that good at staying in character
 
He showed his true self when he hover hands over the women he pays to keep him company and acting like Usman was stealing his lunch money when they ran in to each other at the apex.
 
It is a gimmick, but he kinda ruined his life by doing it. So many friends lost, lots of hate. Didn't he have to switch gyms too?

Like, sure he got a couple of high profile fights.. but was it worth it? He never won the title or anything.

He was never funny - just a jackass. I don't think he's smart enough to be clever, so he went for the low hanging fruit he knew would piss people off. It worked - but I am sure on his deathbed he will wish it went differently.
 
He was until he had to own it as the casuals bought his persona. It was basically a worked shoot at first. Colby is irrelevant and deserves another broken jaw, legally, in a fight next time he talks out of pocket.
 
He went early and hard on the maga shit. That was smart probably made him a few million but everyone hates him. Clearly it isn't becaue of his political beliefs because almost every mma fighter is republican. They hate him because he was clearly being a racist doosh and most people whoever they voted for dont like that.
 
Colby is a shy, more than likely good hearted, small town oregon kid. He's probably been playing a character in some shape or form since he first ingrained himself in a larger metro area.
 
