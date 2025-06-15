Is Cody the biggest downgrade of a fighter ever?

Pechan
Dude isn't up there in age like Woodley, he hasn't been in wars like Tony, during his prime he simply became shit after his lost to TJ.
It wasn't a case of his chin got cracked, his footwork, his head movement, his grappling even his stamina regressed, dude went from looking like the greatest BW ever to looking like a fringe top 15.
