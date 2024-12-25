Is Charles Oliveira P4P the most likeable fighter?

Fuck no lol. Back when he fought Islam, you should've seen how many people were saying Khabib ran from him (lol) and that he was going to finish Islam. Well then, they fight, and Islam wins and makes it look easy and then it was all Oliveira's always been a front runner or that he wilts when he faces adversity, and this was all done to bring Islam down. You can expect a good fight when Do Bronx is involved but he's never been the most liked or likeable fighter and certainly not on Sherdog.
 
VinceArch said:
are you okay?
 
Olivera brings it but I don't think he tops some guys. Especially when he loses can still make a boring fight. He's great no doubt, but I would say he lost his aura after Islam.
 
Nah he has a toxic followership and, as a champ, he was calling out McGregor, Diaz, Masvidal, I don't know who
I would say Holloway is the most likable
 
Canarinha said:
Max Holloway easily for me

Shoutout to Stephen Thompson aswell
I know he is (or is not) officially retired, but I would include Urijah Faber too. His demeanor makes it hard not to appreciate the hustle...and every time he fought, I would get a double lay without putting in the extra work. Chicks dug the manlet with the double D chin butt
 
Charles himself is generally very respectful and likeable, it's just some people hate his fans. Most of the people who dislike him seem to be sensitive Dagestani fans, and it's more so because charles' fanbase was obviously rooting for charles, not islam. You cannot root against islam or suggest the possibility of him losing without garnering the hate of the dagestani bathtub army.

Charles is a finishing machine and had one of the most exciting title runs in recent history. Enjoy him while you still can.
 
