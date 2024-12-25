Is Charles Oliveira P4P the most likeable fighter?

Fuck no lol. Back when he fought Islam, you should've seen how many people were saying Khabib ran from him (lol) and that he was going to finish Islam. Well then, they fight, and Islam wins and makes it look easy and then it was all Oliveira's always been a front runner or that he wilts when he faces adversity, and this was all done to bring Islam down. You can expect a good fight when Do Bronx is involved but he's never been the most liked or likeable fighter and certainly not on Sherdog.