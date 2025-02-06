Is Chandler the most privileged fighter in UFC history?

Number one contender fight (at least for him) against Dustin. Loses. Sits out for a few years.

Number one contender fight with Charles (for him at least). Loses. Last win was over Tony Ferguson, bdw.

Number one contender fight against Arman, when he should be fighting to remain in the top 10.



I get Jones and Conor but Jones is a GOAT and Conor was a massive star. What about Chandler? I don't get it. I doubt he has creative control in his contract. He is a decent draw but nothing amazing. He is exciting but that doesn't warrant this level of privilege.

If this happens, it is only going to fuel his annoying toxic positivity even more.