  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is Chandler the most privileged fighter in UFC history?

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,531
Reaction score
6,202
Number one contender fight (at least for him) against Dustin. Loses. Sits out for a few years.
Number one contender fight with Charles (for him at least). Loses. Last win was over Tony Ferguson, bdw.
Number one contender fight against Arman, when he should be fighting to remain in the top 10.

I get Jones and Conor but Jones is a GOAT and Conor was a massive star. What about Chandler? I don't get it. I doubt he has creative control in his contract. He is a decent draw but nothing amazing. He is exciting but that doesn't warrant this level of privilege.
If this happens, it is only going to fuel his annoying toxic positivity even more.
 
It has to be Colby. Colby earned 1 title shot, and received 3.
 
No, at least Chandler came in viewed as a top guy and was a world champ in another promotion and can compete with the top guys.

Sean O Malley is most likely that guy gets a title shot off a split decision he should’ve never won, after a NC from clawing someone in the eye the fight before, and he gets his first defense against Chito Vera while Merab fights contenders on a 10 fight win streak.
 
other fighters are probably ducking arman just like he did with islam
 
Tsarukyan vs Chandler is fake news according to Arman's manager:

 
TerraRayzing said:
Number one contender fight (at least for him) against Dustin. Loses. Sits out for a few years.
Number one contender fight with Charles (for him at least). Loses. Last win was over Tony Ferguson, bdw.
Number one contender fight against Arman, when he should be fighting to remain in the top 10.

I get Jones and Conor but Jones is a GOAT and Conor was a massive star. What about Chandler? I don't get it. I doubt he has creative control in his contract. He is a decent draw but nothing amazing. He is exciting but that doesn't warrant this level of privilege.
If this happens, it is only going to fuel his annoying toxic positivity even more.
Click to expand...
Sam Alvey was winless in his last 9 fights in the UFC but kept getting fights, and it's not he was ever a star or a top contender like Ferguson
 
svmr_db said:
Tsarukyan vs Chandler is fake news according to Arman's manager:

Click to expand...

Oh.That's a relief.
This thread is going to get wastelanded so might as welll say it while we're here; Fuck Chandler.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cowboy Kurt Angle
Chandler VS Charles 2 is a lose lose for Chandler probably
2
Replies
35
Views
1K
moosaev
moosaev
svmr_db
Media Michael Chandler still feels "destined" for UFC gold
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Tweak896
Tweak896
K
Media Michael Chandler needs to become champion to earn McGregor fight
Replies
8
Views
620
The Siege
The Siege
A
Is Michael Chandler one of the most priviliged fighters we've seen in the UFC...
2 3
Replies
55
Views
2K
MrCoffee
MrCoffee
Unheralded Truth
Adesanya names the 10 most anticipated fights right now for martial arts fans
2
Replies
21
Views
728
Carrotman23
Carrotman23

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,940
Messages
56,862,247
Members
175,433
Latest member
smonaddd12345

Share this page

Back
Top