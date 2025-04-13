Is Chandler done?

Vampire life
He’s 37 with a lot of miles on the clock and evidently has the fight IQ of a potato
Sheer guts and some athleticism gave him a good career
He looked like crap last night and he has in his last 3-4 fights
But no shame, he’s a B league champion and a good reputation and he can ride off into the sunset
But I think it’s time to call it a day and a career
