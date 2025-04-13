Is Chandler done?

Vampire life

Vampire life

He’s 37 with a lot of miles on the clock and evidently has the fight IQ of a potato
Sheer guts and some athleticism gave him a good career
He looked like crap last night and he has in his last 3-4 fights
But no shame, he’s a B league champion and a good reputation and he can ride off into the sunset
But I think it’s time to call it a day and a career
 
He's done as a Top 10. Maybe Top 15. Aging is a bitch.
 
He’s a victim of his own success. He probably can only beat guys outside the top 10 but he’s like Wanderlei when he came to UFC - he’s not gonna fight anyone but top level talent even if he get a bunch of losses.
 
Juice him up and off to Bareknuckle

Chad-Mendes-BKFC-KnuckleMania-2.jpg
 
I feel like he’s been done since the Gaethje fight.
 
