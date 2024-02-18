Is Cejudo retiring after the Dom fight the dumbest move in MMA history?

Dude finished a juiced of his tits TJ.
Completely ruined Marlon Moraes to win TJ's belt a division above.
Finishes Dom Cruz, I believe the first one to finish him since Faber at WEC.
Was 100% getting the legend Jose Aldo next.
His gimmick was actually going over well, fans were chearing him, the press was covering his press conferences and interviews with anticipation giving him ton of free press, he was gaining followers.

Then in an extremely dumb move he decided to "retire" to try to force the UFC hand to up his pay (which as we saw in this past event is complete shit), something that he should be giving shit to his manager about, not the promotion.

Dana responded by literally matching up the vacant title that same night, Cejudo did come back to a TS but wasted the last years of his prime hyping up his return on youtube.
 
It's definitely up there.

Athletes have such a small window of time to make money with... By the time he was done with his tantrum, everyone had forgotten about his fighting, and he was just the cringey little guy.
 
It was a very bad move especially as a challenger you don't get as much as a defending champ so he lost out on a lot of money also it's hilarious how little the ufc cares about him and how much he thought of himself.
 
it was a bad move but I think he did actually want to retire or he would have returned sooner.

Plus he got a family in the meantime so it was worth it
 
