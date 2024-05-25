Social Is casual cocaine use acceptable?

Using it like 2-3 times a year and then stopping after 1-2 years?

I’m no addict, and I was kinda flat before, but I’m getting tired with weed, and can see me slowing down the smoking and quitting in the future.

I do have adhd before and for 1 month only I smoked a shit ton of weed. For the rest, not huge fan of drinking, I don’t smoke, never tried any hard drugs.
 
