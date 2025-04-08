Is Cao Borralleo the next MW champ?

DiazSlap
Dude is a massive MW, very skilled on the mat and can throw, fights out of the best camp and only has 1 career loss (very early on in his career).
Only drawbacks are:
1) He is already 32
2) that “Free Spirit” tattoo is a bit suspect.
Other than that, he matches up well against anyone at 185.
