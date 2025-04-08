Is Cao Borralleo the next MW champ?

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,328
Reaction score
2,352
Dude is a massive MW, very skilled on the mat and can throw, fights out of the best camp and only has 1 career loss (very early on in his career).

Only drawbacks are:

1) He is already 32

2) that “Free Spirit” tattoo is a bit suspect.

Other than that, he matches up well against anyone at 185.
 
Yes. All the most skilled fighters are old and shop worn and the young bucks all suck
 
I don't think Borralho is 'it', so no. Khamzat mauls him when the time is right, or DDP does whatever he does .
 
