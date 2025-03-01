  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is Canadian MMA completely dead?!

BEATDOWNS

BEATDOWNS

Cranky Ass
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 27, 2009
Messages
72,189
Reaction score
83,401
From UFC 312 to UFC 314 a total of 11 cards and not a single Canadian fighter. Is Dana shunning Canadian fighters in honor of his Orange buddy or is Canadian MMA just completely DEAD?!

<EdgyBrah>

Flag_of_Canada.gif
 
UFC 315 is in Canada and has at least five Canadians on the card so far with more likely to come.
 
Only one Canadian on the main card in the opening fight that is pretty bad and 4 others on the prelims so it's only 5 the card is finalized.
 
It’s all Dana’s fault for bringing shit UFC Cards to Canada
People lost interest and motivation
Nobody trains the UFC anymore
Pickleball is neck and neck
 
Canada was always at a slight disadvantage in terms of developing MMA fighters.

Wrestling is not a big deal here. Obviously it exists but it's an actual major college sport in the US (and a sport that many kids actually start early on) whereas in Canada, many of the university teams don't even provide scholarships for wrestlers. It's basically just a club for some athletic students.

And that's only comparing us to the US. Think of how common combat sports are in many other areas of the world. Sambo, judo, boxing, karate, muay thai, BJJ... these are niche interests in Canada that people don't typically start until they're older but in other countries, these are really engrained in the culture and kids could develop a lifelong dedication to the sport after being introduced at a young age.

Canada greatly favors team sports like hockey, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, etc so not a huge amount of the population is going to get exposed to sports that would actually translate well into a career in MMA. It obviously does happen but it's not like Canada was ever (or will ever) be one of the foremost countries for combat sports.

There's also the problem that Canada only has a handful of major cities and most of them are pretty far apart so there really isn't a network or a league to compete in with any regularity. Almost every town in the country has a place to play hockey so there are a lot of regional leagues of all skill levels but every MMA fighter I know has to travel pretty far (and often go to the US) to get fights. This travel is damn expensive too considering you aren't paid peanuts in MMA so this is a barrier for many people.

Factor in the insane cost of living in Canada and the completely unreliable source of income that is a career in MMA, I don't find it at all surprising that Canada isn't a major player in this sport. The USA has fallen off a lot as well... $8K to show as a fighter on the prelims in the biggest organization in the world isn't really going to be as attractive to someone living in North America as it is for someone living in a developing country.

I find it very funny that people just completely ignore this fact and fall for the UFC's marketing tricks that "they have the best fighters in the world" when the asterix beside it should read *who are willing to fight for the pittance we pay them.

When the UFC HW roster only has 30 fighters on it and someone in the top 10 is on a 5 fight losing streak, it does make you wonder where all of the big athletic guys are. Gee... maybe they're playing football where even being a bench warmer would pay you more than being a champion in the UFC lol

You can't recruit top tier talent without providing attractive compensation (or at least not stopping fighters from getting sponsorships FFS) but sure... let's all just ignore this and just assume 90% of the best fighters are suddenly only coming from developing countries after the Reebok deal. "The sport has evolved" <lmao>

TL/DR: Combat sports are not big in Canada. A lack of Canadian talent is not surprising when none of the foundational skills are widely taught and a career in MMA is not really lucrative enough to lure many potential fighters in when many can barely afford to eat/own a car in this country as it is.
 
^^^^^^^ This


Canadian MMA is not dead, but it's also not thriving. There are a few Canadian prospects and a few possible contenders, but the fact that a Canadian is upcoming card both proves that it's not dead and explains why there aren't any Canadian fighters on recent cards.

The Canadian amateur and regional scene needs a lot of work but it's growing. There are a few regional promotions that seem pretty stable with decent production value. Not very many stars have emerged in recent years but there are a few prospects in the pipeline.
 
Testament to just how lucky we were to have a phenom like Harold. Underappreciated in his day. Living legend to those in the know.

The hero we didn't deserve.

images
 
Mynameisjeff said:
Because only pussies would vote for that tool. So the majority of my country is full of pussies. Get it?
Justin Trudeau is just the MP for the Papineau riding in Montreal. 23000 people voted for him.


If you are calling everyone who voted Liberal in the last election a pussy that's a little different. In 2021 they got 5.5 million votes (which was actually less than the Conservatives 5.7 million, but that's what you get with an archaic electoral system.

Either way, the population of Canada is almost 40 million. Nowhere near a majority support Trudeau (or any politician).


TLDR The majority of Canadians are not pussies.
 
