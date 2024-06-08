Is Caitlin Clark the reason you are watching the WNBA?

Honestly, I've never even watched men college basketball, but I tuned in Women College Basketball for Caitlin Clark after she was close to breaking the points record.So yes of course she brought my attention to watching WNBA. I couldn't care less about anyone else in the league. Maybe only Cameron Brink. Nonetheless, Caitlin is an anomaly at this point, hope she succeeds in the WNBA.She deserves all the praise and adulation imo, she's bringing eyes like myself and many other, who never would watch otherwise.So mad respects to her.