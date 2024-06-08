  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is Caitlin Clark the reason you are watching the WNBA?

  • Yes, I only started watching because of her.

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • No, I've been watching WNBA before she came to the league.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't watch WNBA at all. But I watch the NBA.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I don't watcher either WNBA or the NBA.

    Votes: 1 33.3%
  • Total voters
    3
Honestly, I've never even watched men college basketball, but I tuned in Women College Basketball for Caitlin Clark after she was close to breaking the points record.

So yes of course she brought my attention to watching WNBA. I couldn't care less about anyone else in the league. Maybe only Cameron Brink. Nonetheless, Caitlin is an anomaly at this point, hope she succeeds in the WNBA.

She deserves all the praise and adulation imo, she's bringing eyes like myself and many other, who never would watch otherwise.

So mad respects to her.

Nope still don’t watch but I follow the news about her being bullied every game lol
 
They are the only WNBA games that ESPN shows
 
Never watched her college games. I've never watch a Woman's college game to this day. I've seen WNBA in the past but not a full game. Like early WNBA when Cynthia Cooper played, like a bad movie you flip off after a few minutes. I have zero interest in watching now. Seen High School games at a higher level than WNBA.
 
