Is Caio Borralho the next MW champ?

Dude is a massive MW, very skilled on the mat and can throw, fights out of the best camp and only has 1 career loss (very early on in his career).

Only drawbacks are:

1) He is already 32

2) that “Free Spirit” tattoo is a bit suspect.

Other than that, he matches up well against anyone at 185.
 
I don't think Borralho is 'it', so no. Khamzat mauls him when the time is right, or DDP does whatever he does .
 
Kratos94 said:
I don't think Borralho is 'it', so no. Khamzat mauls him when the time is right, or DDP does whatever he does .
I'm curious to see him vs khamzat. Caio trained with khamzat for a while and said he has a good understanding of what khamzat's system is when it comes to grappling and won't be surprised there. Mind you, Caio is also a guy that came up training with Demian Maia for years. He's a legit black belt. And On the feet, it isn't even close.
 
fortheo said:
I'm curious to see him vs khamzat. Caio trained with khamzat for a while and said he has a good understanding of what khamzat's system is when it comes to grappling and won't be surprised there. Mind you, Caio is also a guy that came up training with Demian Maia for years. He's a legit black belt. And On the feet, it isn't even close.
I don’t think that guy has any idea about Caio…he is well rounded and as strong as any 185er including Khamzat.
 
fortheo said:
I'm curious to see him vs khamzat. Caio trained with khamzat for a while and said he has a good understanding of what khamzat's system is when it comes to grappling and won't be surprised there. Mind you, Caio is also a guy that came up training with Demian Maia for years. He's a legit black belt. And On the feet, it isn't even close.
Caio is like a prototype for a fighter Khamzat is going to have trouble with. A very solid grappler who is physically imposing.

Lots of guys are better strikers than Khamzat, Caio certainly is, but Khamzat generally enjoys being the bigger guy. Not here.

Fight Nerds are the most interesting team in the sport right now and I'm generally interested in all of them fighting top 5 name brand opponents in the next year.
 
